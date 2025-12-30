MTM Technology, Inc. Launches MTM360 Version 8.0, Advancing the Standard for Purpose Driven Communication and Governance

The ability to communicate clearly—especially across generations—is foundational to family resilience.” — Roey Diefendorf

BALTIMORE, MD, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MTM Technology, Inc., formerly known as Aspida360, Inc., today announced the release of MTM360 Version 8.0, the latest evolution of its flagship platform designed to help families, advisors, and institutions align financial capital with human, intellectual, and social capital.Version 8.0 represents a major step forward in addressing one of the most common—and costly—risks families face: breakdowns in communication across generations. With newly enhanced family communication channels, MTM360 enables more intentional, transparent, and values-aligned conversations around money, responsibility, and legacy.“Families don’t struggle because they talk too much about money—they struggle because they don’t have the right structure for those conversations,” said Monroe "Roey" Diefendorf, Jr. of MTM Technology, Inc. “MTM360 Version 8.0 creates safe, purpose-driven communication channels that protect independence, reduce misunderstandings, and strengthen trust over time.”What’s New in MTM360Version 8.0• Enhanced Family Communication Channels - Purpose-built communication pathways that allow families to engage in structured, respectful dialogue—separating operational discussions from values, education, and governance conversations.• Values-Aligned Messaging & Documentation - Communication tools designed to reinforce shared language, clarify expectations, and reduce emotional friction around financial topics.• Expanded Assessments & Insight Tools - Improved diagnostics to help families understand dynamics related to money meaning, readiness, leadership, and responsibility.• Improved Advisor & Facilitator Enablement - Streamlined tools enabling advisors, trustees, and facilitators to guide conversations with clarity, consistency, and accountability.• Refined User Experience & Scalability - Platform enhancements supporting multi-generational participation, institutional use, and long-term continuity.Addressing the Human Side of Wealth TransitionsStudies consistently show that most failed wealth transitions stem from issues of trust, communication, and preparedness—not financial strategy. MTM360 directly addresses these risks by integrating communication, governance, and education into a single, coherent platform.“The ability to communicate clearly—especially across generations—is foundational to family resilience,” added Roey Diefendorf. “Version 8.0 strengthens the connective tissue of the family, helping preserve freedom of choice while minimizing future constraints.” MTM Technology, Inc.MTM Technology, Inc. is a family-enterprise technology company dedicated to helping families capture, protect, and preserve their values in addition to their valuables. Formerly Aspida360, Inc., the company develops platforms, curriculum, and facilitation tools that support generational readiness, governance, and legacy through its flagship offering, MTM360MTM360 is used by families, advisors, fiduciaries, and institutions seeking a more human-centered, values-driven approach to wealth and legacy planning.For more information about MTM360 Version 8.0, visit www.MoreThanMoney360.com or contact Roey Diefendorf.

