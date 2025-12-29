TBI Agents Arrest, Charge Huntingdon Man in Arson Investigation

CARROLL COUNTY– Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents specializing in fire investigations, working alongside the Huntingdon Police Department and Huntingdon Fire Department, have arrested and charged a Huntingdon man in connection with an arson investigation.

On December 27th, at the request of the Huntingdon Police Department, agents began investigating a suspicious fire at a home in the 100 block of Hawkins Lane. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information identifying William Audrine Hollowell (DOB 03/03/61) as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Hollowell, charging him with Arson. On December 29th, he was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.