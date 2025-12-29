Andrew Shepherd Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Shepherd, retired U.S. Army veteran, humanitarian, and founder of KinderCare In Aneho, will be featured on Operation CEO — the documentary-style TV series that spotlights veterans who have transformed their service, discipline, and sacrifice into mission-driven entrepreneurship.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Shepherd reflects on how his childhood, military service, and faith shaped a life centered on service. After retiring from the U.S. Army, he founded KinderCare In Aneho to support vulnerable children in Togo through education and essential resources, and now also serves as an operating partner with 1NA Alkaline Water. He discusses leading through observation, acting with intention, and how transforming overlooked resources can create meaningful global impact.“True leadership is measured by the lives we lift — not the titles we’ve held,” said Shepherd.Andrew’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/andrew-shepherd

