Patti Conklin to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patti Conklin, founder of Patti Conklin Inc. and a pioneer in vibrational medicine, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how intuition, faith, and the integration of science and spirituality can unlock profound healing and transformation.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Conklin will explore how emotional and vibrational wellness influence overall life alignment, and how to balance motherhood with building a global practice.She breaks down how overcoming a challenging childhood helped build her resilience and leadership, and how trusting intuition has guided both her life and international career.Viewers will learn how combining spiritual awareness with practical action can support healing, why listening to the body is essential, and how focusing on strengths while delegating the rest creates sustainable success.“Everything in the body is particles, I have a gift to speak with the particles,” said ConklinPatti’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/patti-conklin

