Holly and Dan to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holly and Dan, entrepreneurs and co-founders of Killington Mountain Homes, are set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where they will share insights on ethical leadership, building a values-driven business, and transforming broken systems into seamless solutions.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In their episode, Holly and Dan will explore how integrity, consistency, and treating people well shaped their entrepreneurial philosophy. They break down how doing what’s right—especially when it’s hard—can build trust, scale teams, and turn ideas into long-term success.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on leadership, problem-solving, and creating meaningful work that elevates both customers and teams.“Do the right thing—even when it’s hard,” said Dan.Holly and Dan’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/holly-and-dan

