Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,208 in the last 365 days.

Call for Applications: Pathway to Prosperity: Upskilling Selangor’s Professionals for a Digital Future

28 December 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is pleased to announce a call for applications for the “Pathway to Prosperity: Upskilling Selangor’s Professionals for a Digital Future” course. This free training programme is designed to equip participants with job-ready skills in data centre management and artificial intelligence (AI), supporting employability and career advancement in a rapidly growing digital economy, particularly in Selangor, which serves as a key hub of Malaysia’s digital transformation, in line with national digital development and workforce upskilling priorities. 

Targeted at early- to mid-career professionals based in Selangor, the programme aims to strengthen local talent pipelines by providing practical knowledge, industry-relevant skills, and professional certification. Interested applicants are invited to submit their applications by 3 January 2026 via the form below. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Call for Applications: Pathway to Prosperity: Upskilling Selangor’s Professionals for a Digital Future

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.