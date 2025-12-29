Call for Applications: Pathway to Prosperity: Upskilling Selangor’s Professionals for a Digital Future
28 December 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is pleased to announce a call for applications for the “Pathway to Prosperity: Upskilling Selangor’s Professionals for a Digital Future” course. This free training programme is designed to equip participants with job-ready skills in data centre management and artificial intelligence (AI), supporting employability and career advancement in a rapidly growing digital economy, particularly in Selangor, which serves as a key hub of Malaysia’s digital transformation, in line with national digital development and workforce upskilling priorities.
Targeted at early- to mid-career professionals based in Selangor, the programme aims to strengthen local talent pipelines by providing practical knowledge, industry-relevant skills, and professional certification. Interested applicants are invited to submit their applications by 3 January 2026 via the form below.
