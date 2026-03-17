UNITAR and University of Gloucestershire launch MSc in Sustainable Global Futures

The programme engages with the full range of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recognizing the interdependence of social, economic, environmental and governance dimensions of sustainable development. Particular emphasis is placed on addressing sustainability skills gaps identified at the global level, including data-informed decision-making, evaluation of public policies, long-term planning methodologies and collaborative approaches to complex global issues.

Mr Rabih El-Haddad, Director of the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy at UNITAR, stated:

“The MSc in Sustainable Global Futures reflects UNITAR’s commitment to strengthening global capacities through innovative and forward-looking learning solutions. By combining academic expertise with practical multilateral perspectives, the programme aims to prepare professionals to navigate uncertainty and contribute to inclusive and sustainable development pathways.

Multilateral cooperation remains essential for addressing challenges such as climate change, inequality and sustainable development. We look forward to engaging with a new cohort of learners committed to advancing the objectives of the 2030 Agenda and the Pact for the Future.”

Ms Rachel Bennett, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography and course lead at the University of Gloucestershire, said:

“This programme responds to the growing demand for sustainability professionals capable of long-term strategic thinking and interdisciplinary action. Through collaboration with UNITAR, learners will benefit from exposure to real-world policy contexts and opportunities to apply their knowledge in practice.”

Learners will complete an extended final project that may involve applied research or policy-oriented initiatives aligned with sustainability priorities at local, national or global levels.