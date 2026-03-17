The Future of Sport: Training to Win in a Changing Climate

Climate change is increasingly affecting the world of sport, from extreme heat impacting athlete performance to storms damaging infrastructure and disrupting events. Addressing these challenges starts with building knowledge and capacity across the sector to understand risks, reduce emissions, and develop practical, sustainable solutions that effectively address these issues.

This means everyone connected to sport has a role to play, from federations and clubs to athletes, sponsors, and fans. By taking action today, sports organizations can help protect competitions, safeguard athlete wellbeing, and inspire millions to support a more sustainable future for sport.