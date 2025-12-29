B.A. Morrison Celebrates 35 Years Serving Castro Valley and Beyond

Historic Building Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B.A. Morrison is proud to celebrate its 35th anniversary, marking more than three decades of service, craftsmanship, and deep community roots in Castro Valley. What began with owner Brian Morrison’s decision to build a better future has grown into a full-service company known for integrity, reliability, and genuine care for customers.Brian’s journey into entrepreneurship began after working in mechanical trades and the Army. After gaining experience through the union, he decided to forge his own path, one built on fairness, quality work, and serving the community he loves.From the early years operating out of his home, to purchasing a building at the end of Grove Way and eventually moving into the company’s current location on Castro Valley Boulevard, B.A. Morrison has become a cornerstone of local business. The historic building, previously used as an animal feed store, now stands as a symbol of the company’s legacy and growth.“We do it all,” Morrison says. “And if I can’t do it, I know someone who can.” This philosophy of helpfulness has defined the company since day one, whether it’s heating and air conditioning ( HVAC ), remodeling, repairs, or general contractor needs. Brian attributes much of the company's continued success to honesty, fairness, loyalty, and an unwavering dedication to customer care.Beyond business achievements, Brian Morrison has made a meaningful impact on Castro Valley’s community life. He has served as president of the Boys Club, Boys and Girls Club, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Castro Valley Historical Society, and remains actively involved with the Castro Valley Rodeo after more than 50 years. Many of his employees have been with the company for over a decade, reflecting a workplace built on trust and longevity.As the industry evolves and environmental standards change, B.A. Morrison continues to adapt, focusing on sustainable solutions while maintaining the personal touch their customers value. Even with scaled-back work to spend more time with family and community, Brian remains dedicated to Castro Valley’s future. “Helping people is what it's always been about,” he says. “That's what keeps me going.”As B.A. Morrison celebrates 35 years, the company looks ahead with pride, gratitude, and excitement for what's to come, continuing to serve the community that has supported them every step of the way. You can get in contact with B.A. Morrison through their website , or by calling (510) 538-9817

