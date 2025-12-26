Poniatowski Leding Law PC Supports Rotary Club of Castro Valley’s Annual Children’s Christmas Party

Children's Christmas Party

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Poniatowski Leding Law PC, community service has always been a core value of our practice. This December, I was honored once again to chair the Rotary Club of Castro Valley’s Annual Children’s Christmas Party, a role I have proudly held for the past 35 years.On December 16, the Castro Valley Rotary Club hosted this special holiday celebration for children and families living in local shelters and transitional housing programs. The event was held at the Castro Valley Adult School Multipurpose Room, which was transformed into a festive holiday space through the dedication of Castro Valley Rotarians and community volunteers. The room was beautifully organized by Rotarian Carol Bigelow and decorated by Shirley Bertinuson with assistance from Rotarian Daniel Soohoo.Guests were warmly welcomed by Rotarians, holiday music, and plenty of smiles. The joy in the room was unmistakable from the moment families arrived.A major highlight of the event was the extraordinary support from students at Redwood Christian High School. These students not only wrapped every gift in advance, but also volunteered throughout the evening—face painting, creating balloon animals, organizing games, and spending time with the children. Santa’s Helper, Ceta Dochterman, along with Head Elf Lola Hamill and elves Austin Beck, Donovan Cortez, and Sam Ryan, made sure Santa always had the right gift ready. Additional student volunteers included Alex Clayton, Christabel Francis, Jolene Ho, Hannah Sautter, Claire War, Quintin Warneke, and SaMiyah Whitaker.This year’s party brought together more than fifty children and their families alongside over twenty-five Rotarians and community members, all working together to make the experience as welcoming and joyful as possible.Dinner was prepared by “Chef” Randy Vanderbilt and fellow Rotarians Cathy Catanho, Virginia Degner, Marco Jaramillo, Dan Willits, and Gary Wolfe. Guests enjoyed a hearty holiday meal featuring ham, turkey, fresh fruit, vegetables, mac and cheese, rolls, cranberry sauce, and a choice of apple, pumpkin, or pecan pie with whipped cream. We were grateful for the assistance of Lorenzo C. Grayson and his team from the Castro Valley Sanitary District.One of the most memorable moments of the evening came with Santa’s arrival—announced by fire engine sirens and flashing red lights after his “sleigh” broke down once again. Thanks to the Alameda Fire Department, Santa and his Helper arrived right on time, to the delight of children chanting his name and rushing outside for hugs and photos.Every child received an age-appropriate gift, generously provided through the California Highway Patrol Toy Drive under the leadership of CHP Officer Jennifer Pabst, our local Public Information Officer.I am deeply grateful to the many Rotarians who helped make this event possible, including 2024–25 Club President Misti Short, 2025–26 President Craig Semmelmeyer, and Rotarians Jerome Blaha, April Chan, Pastor Austin Foxworthy, Bruce D. Johnson, Dwight Perry, Ray Wallace, Connie Willits, Ye Ye, and photographer Jim Negri. We also appreciated the support of community volunteers Brenda Bigongiari, Leslie Poniatowski, Sharon Semmelmeyer, and Rich Zollner.Each year, while the children and families we serve may change, the atmosphere remains the same—one of gratitude, kindness, and shared joy. The respect and warmth our guests bring with them continues to inspire everyone involved.On behalf of Poniatowski Leding Law Corporation and our team of business attorneys and real estate attorneys , I extend sincere thanks to Castro Valley Unified School District Superintendent Nia Rashidchi, Beth Cutter and her staff for hosting the event; the students of Redwood Christian High School; the Castro Valley Fire Department; CHP Officer Jennifer Pabst and the California Highway Patrol; the Castro Valley Sanitary District; and the many Rotarians and community members who continue to embody Rotary’s guiding principle of Service Above Self.The Rotary Club of Castro Valley meets Tuesdays at noon at The Meadows Restaurant at Redwood Canyon Golf Course, with a hybrid online option available. Individuals interested in making a positive impact locally and beyond are always welcome. More information can be found at www.CastroValleyRotary.org Mark D. PoniatowskiPoniatowski Leding Law PCChildren’s Christmas Party Chair, Rotary Club of Castro Valley

