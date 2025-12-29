Dynamic Essentials Announces 2026 Event Dates, Continuing a Six-Decade Chiropractic Legacy

Mark your calendar and join the orginal principled chiropractic movement!

ATLANTA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic Essentials (DE) has announced its 2026 conference dates, inviting chiropractors from around the world to gather, reconnect, and recommit to the principle that has shaped the profession for more than 60 years.Founded by Dr. Sid Williams, Dynamic Essentials has endured as a cornerstone for chiropractors seeking clarity, certainty, and community rooted in the chiropractic principle. What began as a bold stand for the science, art, and philosophy of chiropractic continues today as a living, breathing movement.Whether attending for the first time or returning after time away, DE extends a clear invitation: come experience the environment that has helped generations of chiropractors strengthen their purpose and practice from the inside out.2026 Dynamic Essentials Dates📍 Atlanta, GA • January 29–February 1📍 Clearwater, FL • April 16–19📍 Atlanta, GA • July 16–19📍 Atlanta, GA • October 22–25What Is Dynamic Essentials?Dynamic Essentials is a nonprofit organization dedicated to defending the chiropractic principle and empowering chiropractors, their teams, families, and practice members in their purpose.At its core, DE hosts four in-person DE Weekends each year, creating a consistent rhythm for chiropractors to gather, reset, and recommit to serving from the inside out. These weekends are the heartbeat of the organization, but the connection does not end when attendees return home.DE also offers daily and weekly opportunities to stay engaged:49 Breaths Conference Calls:Gifted to the profession by Dr. Sid Williams, 49 Breaths is a long-standing daily practice within DE.Held twice each weekday morning, these calls are designed to help chiropractors begin their day centered, clear, and connected. This breathing practice blends intentional breathwork, affirmations, and shared stillness, offering a steady anchor for clarity and focus.Band of Brothers Calls – MondaysEvery Monday, chiropractors gather for Band of Brothers calls, hosted by Dr. Paula Hedglon and Dr. Marilyn Shore. With a guest speaker each week, these calls provide space for accountability, encouragement, and principled leadership. Request to join the Facebook group: Dynamic Essentials ChiropracTIC Philosophy Experience.Principled Chiropractic Broadcast – TuesdaysEach Tuesday night, Dynamic Essentials hosts a live Principled Chiropractic Broadcast featuring guest speakers, philosophical discussions, and fresh perspectives rooted in the chiropractic principle. Chiropractors can join live or access replays through DE’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.DE Radio:Dynamic Essentials Radio streams principled chiropractic content anytime, allowing chiropractors to stay immersed in the message wherever they are.Listen live at: https://welove.radio/radio/wder-dynamic-essentials-radio/ Together, these offerings create a continuous ecosystem of support, education, and connection for chiropractors who are committed to serving with certainty and purpose.For more than six decades, DE has remained a home base for principled chiropractors who believe the profession deserves clarity, courage, and consistency.If you are new, this is your opportunity to experience the event that shaped generations of chiropractors. If you have been away, this is your invitation to come home in 2026.

