Dynamic Essentials Announces Historic Appointment of DE Board Members to the IFCO Board of Directors

From Division to Vision: A New Era For Chiropractic Has Begun

The enormity of these groups, their hearts, their mission, their history coming together will be remembered as a turning point. This is a monumental day for chiropractic around the world.” — Dr. Brian Lieberman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic Essentials (DE) is proud to announce a transformative moment in the history of principled chiropractic. In a powerful alignment of vision and purpose, four board members are seeking election to the International Federation of Chiropractors and Organizations Board of Directors. They are Dr. Brian Lieberman, Dr. Stephen Judson, Dr. Eddie Martinez and Dr. Drew Henderson, with the latter three having been officially appointed today to the IFCO Board of Directors.This convergence between Dynamic Essentials and the IFCO marks a watershed moment for the global chiropractic movement, uniting two organizations firmly rooted in the protection of free-choice chiropractic, subluxation-based care, and the enduring principles established by D.D. and B.J. Palmer.Quotes From the Appointees and CandidatesDr. Stephen Judson“For decades, DE and IFCO have both stood as guardians of the Principle. Today, those streams merge. This appointment isn’t about a title, but it's about responsibility. Chiropractic is rising around the world, and we are called to rise with it. I am humbled and ready to serve.”Dr. Brian Lieberman“What we are witnessing is unity, clarity, and purpose. Chiropractic is moving forward with conviction, and the collaboration between DE and the IFCO is only going to amplify our message globally. I am honored to stand alongside the IFCO and look forward to contributing to this momentum.”Dr. Eddie Martinez“This is a historic moment and it is one that aligns perfectly with the mission of Dynamic Essentials. The IFCO is committed to protecting chiropractic without compromise, and I am excited to bring my passion and experience to a global stage. The world needs principled chiropractic now more than ever.”Dr. Drew Henderson“Today represents more than an appointment; it represents a shift. A shift toward unity, strength, and worldwide expansion of the Chiropractic Principle. We are stepping into a new chapter for the profession, and I’m honored to be part of a team that will help shepherd chiropractic into its brightest era yet.”A Global Shift in ChiropracticThe collaboration between DE and the IFCO creates an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen Principled Chiropractic across continents. These two groups together represent thousands of chiropractors worldwide who are committed to preserving the integrity of the chiropractic adjustment, defending the right to drug-free healthcare, and advancing the understanding of vertebral subluxation and it’s detrimental effects to the health of society.“The enormity of these groups, their hearts, their mission, their history coming together will be remembered as a turning point,” said Dr. Brian Lieberman. “This is a monumental day for chiropractic around the world.”

