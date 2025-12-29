One Injured in Errol Snowmobile Accident

CONTACT:

December 29, 2025

Errol, NH – On the afternoon of Saturday, December 27, 2025, a man sustained a leg injury as a result of a low-speed snowmobile accident on Trail 115 west of Errol Village. At approximately 3:30 p.m., Steven Blanchette, 34, of Plaistow, New Hampshire, sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury after his foot slipped off of the running board of his machine and caught an object on the ground while the snowmobile was still moving.

Blanchette experienced immediate pain upon coming to a stop and stayed where he was. Blanchette was immediately encountered by a riding companion and another snowmobiler. A call for help was made from the scene which initiated a response from local rescue personnel.

Upon receiving the call, members of Errol Fire and Rescue responded to the area with an ambulance and a specially equipped off-road rescue vehicle. Blanchette was located and transported out of the woods via the rescue vehicle and brought to the waiting ambulance. Once roadside, Blanchette was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for further evaluation and treatment. A responding New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer met Blanchette at the hospital and conducted an investigation into the incident.

Both Blanchette and the responding Conservation Officer would like to thank Errol Fire and Rescue for all of their assistance with this incident. Rural fire departments are vitally important to successful rescue operations throughout the state, and Errol provides a great example of the services that can be rendered by a small department.