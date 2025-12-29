Helical IT Solutions Helps Enterprises Transition from Crystal Reports with Jaspersoft-Based Reporting and BI Services

Crystal Reports to Jaspersoft Migration & Modern BI Services

Helical IT helps enterprises move from Crystal Reports to Jaspersoft, offering migration, modernization, and managed BI services with free assessments.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With SAP officially ending mainstream support for Crystal Reports and enterprises facing growing security, compliance, and maintenance risks, Helical IT Solutions announces a focused services initiative to help organizations migrate, modernize, and outsource reporting workloads from Crystal Reports to Jaspersoft and modern BI platforms.With Crystal Reports reaching end-of-life and no longer receiving active innovation or long-term security updates, many enterprises are reassessing their reporting strategy to reduce operational risk and ensure future platform support.As a result, organizations across industries are actively searching for reliable Crystal Reports alternatives and experienced partners who can manage the transition with minimal disruption.Helical IT Solutions brings over 10 years of specialized experience in reporting, business intelligence, and data platforms, with deep expertise in Jaspersoft services, enterprise reporting modernization, and BI outsourcing. Helical IT has been Jaspersoft system integration partner.________________________________________Helping Organizations Move Beyond Crystal ReportsHelical IT works closely with enterprises to assess existing Crystal Reports environments and define a clear, phased roadmap for modernization. Services include:• Crystal Reports to Jaspersoft migration• Re-engineering and optimization of legacy reports• Report consolidation and performance tuning• Enterprise reporting outsourcing and managed services• Integration with modern data platforms, warehouses, and APIsEnterprises looking for a Crystal Reports alternative often evaluate Jaspersoft due to its support for pixel-perfect reporting, embeddable analytics, scalable architecture, and flexible deployment options across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments.Organizations typically migrate from Crystal Reports to address end-of-life risks, modernize reporting capabilities, reduce dependency on legacy tooling, and ensure long-term maintainability.________________________________________Free Assessment and Proof of Concept for EnterprisesTo reduce risk and accelerate decision-making, Helical IT is offering free assessments and proof of concept (POC) engagements for organizations evaluating alternatives to Crystal Reports. These initiatives help stakeholders understand migration complexity, performance improvements, and cost implications before committing to a full rollout.“Our goal is to make this transition predictable and low-risk,” said Nikhilesh Tiwari, Director at Helical IT Solutions.“Many enterprises don’t just want a replacement for Crystal Reports—they want a future-ready reporting platform and a long-term partner who understands reporting at scale. That’s exactly where our Jaspersoft and our BI expertise fits in.” added Nitin Sahu, Director at Helical IT Solutions.________________________________________Who Should Consider This InitiativeThis initiative is particularly relevant for enterprises currently using SAP Crystal Reports for operational, financial, or regulatory reporting and evaluating outsourcing, modernization, or migration options due to end-of-life concerns.________________________________________Trusted Partner for Reporting and BI ModernizationHelical IT Solutions has partnered with 100+ clients globally, supporting industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and SaaS. The company focuses exclusively on data engineering, enterprise reporting, business intelligence, and analytics, enabling clients to modernize reporting without vendor lock-in or excessive licensing costs.Organizations currently using Crystal Reports and evaluating alternatives or outsourcing strategies are encouraged to explore Helical IT’s assessment-led approach.________________________________________About Helical IT SolutionsHelical IT Solutions is a data and analytics-focused company with over a decade of experience delivering enterprise reporting, Jaspersoft services, business intelligence, and data platform modernization initiatives for global organizations.For more information, visit: www.helicaltech.com Contact: nikhilesh@helicaltech.com

