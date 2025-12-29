Defence on tragic incident at Macadamia during Operation Corona

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) regrets to confirm a tragic incident that occurred yesterday at Macadamia during the execution of Operation Corona.

Whilst conducting routine patrol duties, a military vehicle carrying members of the SANDF Military Police attempted to cross a river that had been heavily flooded due to recent weather conditions. During this operation, two SANDF members were swept away by the strong current of the flooded river.

Tragically, the body of one SANDF member has since been recovered. The second member remains missing.

An extensive search and rescue operation is currently underway. The South African Police Service (SAPS) Diving Rescue Team, supported by an SANDF Oryx helicopter, continues to search for the missing member. The rescue mission remains ongoing, and all efforts are being made to locate the member as quickly as possible.

As the operation remains ongoing, the media is respectfully requested to provide space to allow search and rescue efforts to continue and to enable the families to be duly informed and supported.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Major General (retired) Bantu Holomisa, Mr Richard Hlophe together with the Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede, as well as the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased member. They have also expressed their deep concern and solidarity with the family of the missing member during this difficult time.

Enquiries: Mr Siphiwe Dlamini

(Head of Communication)

Cell: 078 098 8067

Lt Col Mpho Mathebula (SO1 Joint Operations)

Cell: 081 480 2017

