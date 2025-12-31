Torry Harris Integration Solutions Earns Multiple Wins in Comparably’s 2025 Rankings

Torry Harris Wins three awards in Comparably’s 2025 Rankings for Best Company Compensation, Best CEOs, and Best Company Culture

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) has received three 2025 Comparably Awards, recognizing the company for Best Company Compensation, Best CEOs, and Best Company Culture; based entirely on anonymous employee feedback collected over the past 12 months. Because Comparably’s rankings are driven by employee sentiment, the recognition offers a real-world view of how teams experience workplace culture, leadership, and compensation practices.'The Best Company Compensation' award reflects employee perceptions of pay competitiveness and fairness. 'Best CEOs' is informed by employee approval and confidence in executive leadership. 'Best Company Culture' captures sentiment across key workplace factors, including alignment with values, collaboration, growth opportunities, and overall work environment. The awards were published by Comparably across three consecutive days: Best Company Compensation (Tuesday, December 9), Best CEOs (Wednesday, December 10), and Best Company Culture (Thursday, December 11).“Culture doesn’t happen by accident, it’s shaped by the choices we make every day as leaders and teams,” said Shuba Sridhar, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris Integration Solutions. “These recognitions reinforce our focus on building an environment where people feel respected, rewarded fairly, and connected to the work and values we share.”Comparably’s annual awards reflect sentiment from millions of employees who anonymously rate their workplaces across culture and compensation metrics. Rankings are determined from employee feedback over a 12-month period, with no self-nominations.About Torry Harris Integration SolutionsTorry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) is a global leader in business, technology, and IT consulting services with over 25 years of expertise in digital transformation. Specializing in digital ecosystem enablement, marketplace implementation, full life-cycle API management, digital integration, AI, and Data, Torry Harris empowers enterprises to unlock new growth opportunities and accelerate innovation. Today, the company is helping businesses worldwide establish Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and drive transformative, AI-powered initiatives that deliver measurable impact.Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, THIS operates multiple offshore development centers in Bangalore, India, and has a strong global footprint with offices in Bristol and Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Riyadh (KSA), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France), and Valencia (Spain). Visit https://www.torryharris.com/ for more information.About ComparablyComparably (a ZoomInfo company) is a leading platform for workplace culture insights and compensation data, empowering employees and job seekers to make more informed career decisions. With 20 million anonymous employee ratings across nearly 20 core culture metrics, covering 70,000 companies, Comparably provides one of the most comprehensive datasets on workplace culture, salaries, and leadership. Insights can be segmented by gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, department, location, and education, offering a deep and nuanced view of organizations of all sizes. Trusted by employers and job seekers alike, Comparably is the go-to resource for employer branding and workplace culture. For more information, visit www.comparably.com

