Torry Harris Recognized as Inc. Power Partner 2025 for Advancing SMB Growth Through Platform Business Models

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a global leader in digital ecosystem enablement and marketplace implementation, has been named an Inc. Power Partner for 2025, marking the company’s third consecutive year on this influential list. The Power Partner Awards highlight B2B companies that provide dependable expertise and deliver measurable impact for entrepreneurs throughout their growth journey.Inc. has recognized Torry Harris for its role in advancing platform-based business models and digital marketplace solutions - delivered through its AI-powered ecosystem platform, the Torry Harris Marketplace - that helps small and medium-sized businesses reduce cost of scaling, lower operational friction and expand market reach through connected digital ecosystems.“SMBs represent some of the most dynamic segments of our economy, yet they face the steepest barriers in navigating change,” said Shuba Sridhar, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris. “Through platform-based business models and AI-enabled marketplace solutions, we aim to rebalance that equation. What we’re building is an operating environment that supports iterative growth, faster decision cycles, and monetization across partners and channels. With that kind of structural support in place, the challenge for SMBs is no longer whether they can compete - it’s about how quickly they can capitalize on emerging opportunities.Strengthening SMB Growth Through Digital EnablementTorry Harris’s inclusion in the 2025 list reflects its commitment to addressing the barriers that have historically limited SMB participation in the platform economy. Smaller enterprises often contend with limited access to scalable technologies, fragmented partner networks, and high integration costs - factors that make it difficult to monetize effectively, operate efficiently, or compete at scale.The Torry Harris Marketplace platform directly addresses these constraints by offering a highly configurable AI-driven ecosystem platform that makes advanced digital capabilities more accessible to businesses of all sizes. By combining artificial intelligence, network effects and platform economics, the product enables SMBs to diversify revenue opportunities, co-create offerings and pursue new market opportunities without significant upfront investments. The platform also strengthens ecosystem participation through API-driven integration, which streamlines connectivity, shortens time-to-market, and reduces ongoing operational overheads. Its AI-powered recommendation engines improve visibility by aligning supplier offerings with real-time demand signals, while an integrated suite of workflow and enablement tools simplifies daily operations and improves process consistency.Together, these capabilities do more than simplify digital adoption - they create a more mature digital operating model for SMBs. By equipping SMBs with an intelligent orchestration platform, the Torry Harris Marketplace enables smaller enterprises to operate with the speed and adaptability that modern markets demand, effectively leveling the playing field with larger competitors.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Torry HarrisTorry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) is a global leader in business, technology, and IT consulting services with over 25 years of expertise in digital transformation. Specializing in digital ecosystem enablement, marketplace implementation, full life-cycle API management, digital integration, AI, and Data, Torry Harris empowers enterprises to unlock new growth opportunities and accelerate innovation. Today, the company is helping businesses worldwide establish Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and drive transformative, AI-powered initiatives that deliver measurable impact. Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, THIS operates multiple offshore development centers in Bangalore, India, and has a strong global footprint with offices in Bristol and Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Riyadh (KSA), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France), and Valencia (Spain). Visit https://www.torryharris.com/ for more information

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.