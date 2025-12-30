Impactive AI Unveils Prediction Solution ‘Deepflow’ at CES 2026: 'Piercing Through Supply Chain Uncertainty with AI'

Meet Impactive AI at CES 2026 Deepflow demand forecasting dashboard showing item-level demand predictions and key drivers for inventory optimization. Deepflow raw material price forecasting dashboard showing item-level price predictions and key influencing factors.

Revolutionizing Demand and Raw Material Forecasting Accuracy with Over 200 AI Models… Delivering 30% Inventory Cost Savings

CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impactive AI, a specialist in artificial intelligence-based predictive analytics, announced today that it will showcase its flagship solution, ‘Deepflow,’ at CES 2026 this January. The company aims to redefine how enterprises manage inventory optimization and risk management in an era of global unpredictability.Global supply chains are currently facing unprecedented volatility driven by unpredictable external variables such as wars, tariff fluctuations, and pandemics. At CES 2026 (LVCC South Halls 1-2, Booth #36429), Impactive AI will demonstrate proprietary technology capable of delivering precise forecasts even in these highly unstable environments.Hyper-Accurate Forecasting with ‘Deepflow’Deepflow is an enterprise AI solution specialized in Demand Forecasting and Raw Material Price Forecasting. Unlike traditional methods that rely on single models, Deepflow utilizes an ensemble of over 200 advanced deep learning and machine learning models to derive optimal prediction values.Going beyond simple data prediction, the solution explains the rationale behind its forecasts and suggests concrete Action Plans, effectively supporting critical business decision-making.The solution’s efficacy has already been proven across multiple client implementations. Companies adopting Deepflow have reported:• 70–80% improvement in forecast accuracy compared to existing methods.• Over 30% reduction in inventory costs through Inventory Optimization.• 5x increase in operational efficiency by automating forecasting tasks.Turning ‘Black Swans’ into Data: A Technical MoatImpactive AI is garnering attention in the U.S. market for its advanced ability to incorporate external unstructured variables into its modeling—going far beyond simple historical data analysis.The company’s proprietary ‘Black Swan Methodology’ leverages the vast background knowledge of Large Language Models (LLMs) to quantify uncertain events—such as sudden tariff changes or geopolitical issues—into measurable indices. By combining these indices with time-series data, Deepflow detects and responds to rapid market shifts that traditional statistical models often miss.Furthermore, Impactive AI has integrated Quantum AI technologies and a ‘Time Series Data Augmentation’ technique to maintain high accuracy even in data-scarce environments. This R&D excellence is backed by 67 cumulative patent applications (including 7 in the U.S., with 17 registered) and the acceptance of their research paper at CIKM, a top-tier global conference in computer science.“In an era where uncertainty has become the new normal, accurate forecasting is no longer optional—it is an essential weapon for survival,” said Doohee Chung, CEO of Impactive AI. “At CES 2026, we look forward to providing actionable business insights to global enterprises and establishing a strong bridgehead for our expansion into the North American market.”Visit Impactive AI at CES 2026Attendees can visit the Impactive AI booth to witness live demonstrations of Deepflow and receive customized demand forecasting consultations from industry experts.• Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)• Location: South Halls 1-2, Ground Level — Design & Source• Booth Number: 36429For more information, please visit https://www.impactive-ai.com/en About Impactive AIImpactive AI is a leading provider of AI-driven predictive analytics solutions, helping businesses navigate complex market dynamics through advanced demand and price forecasting technologies.

