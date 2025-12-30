Cryogenic Insulation Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Cryogenic Insulation Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Expected to grow to $9.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Cryogenic Insulation market is dominated by a mix of global material technology leaders and specialized insulation solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced insulation materials, improved thermal performance, and optimized containment systems to strengthen market presence and meet stringent safety requirements. With expanding applications in LNG, industrial gases, space exploration, and hydrogen value chains, firms are enhancing engineering capabilities and developing scalable, energy-efficient solutions. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and long-term strategic collaborations.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Cryogenic Insulation Market?

According to our research, BASF SE led global sales in 2023 with a 4% market share. The Performance Materials division of the company is partially involved in the cryogenic insulation market, provides foam specialties and polyurethane systems that cater to industries such as construction, including thermal and cryogenic insulation applications.

How Concentrated Is the Cryogenic Insulation Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s diverse material requirements, specialized application needs, and the presence of stringent performance and safety standards that shape competitive participation. Leading companies such as BASF SE, Arma cell International Holding GmbH, Lydall Inc., Chart Industries Inc., and Owens Corning maintain an edge through their advanced insulation technologies, strong manufacturing capabilities, and established relationships across LNG, industrial gases, and cold-chain infrastructure sectors. Meanwhile, smaller players continue to address niche application segments with customized solutions. As global demand for LNG expansion, cryogenic storage, and temperature-sensitive logistics accelerates, the market is expected to witness strategic collaborations, technology advancements, and potential consolidation that will gradually reinforce the position of major competitors.

• Leading companies include:

o BASF SE (4%)

o Arma cell International Holding GmbH (3%)

o Lydall Inc. (3%)

o Chart Industries Inc. (3%)

o Owens Corning Corp. (3%)

o Röchling Group (2%)

o Huntsman Corporation (2%)

o Nichias Corporation (2%)

o H.B. Fuller Company (2%)

o KAEFER SE Co. & KG (1%)



Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Aspen Aerogels Inc., ACME Cryogenics, Cryogenic Gas Technologies Inc., Cryo-Cell International, Azenta Inc., Plasti-Fab, Cabot Corporation, Owens Corning, Johns Manville Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cryofab Inc., Cryomagnetics Inc., Cryomech Inc., Insul-Therm International Inc, Isolation Technologies LLC, Janis Research Company LLC, Chart Industries Inc, DUNA-USA Inc., Advanced Insulation Systems Ltd., Insultherm Inc., Oblender Insulations Inc., Brock Canada Industrial Ltd., Apache Industrial Services Canada, Inc., Great Northern Insulation Services Ltd. and Thermal Energy Products Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: INOX India Ltd, Highview Power, Armacell International, Hypro, GKN Aerospace Engine Systems India Pvt Limited, Pearl Polyurethane Systems LLC, Amol Dicalite Limited, JSYK Yake Materials Technology, Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding, BASF SE, Harvest Insulation Engineering Co., Ltd, Suzhou Long Range Cryogenic & Insulation Co., Ltd, Nanovix Thermal Insulation Co., Ltd, Nano Tech. Co. Ltd, NMG Composites Co., Ltd, Thermolytica Inc, Tiger Corporation, Asahi Kasei, Nitto Denko, NICHIAS Corporation, 3M Company, HD Hyundai Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), Insulation Korea Inc, Korean Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM), BASF SE and YoungHwa Marine Tech are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Aerogel-it GmbH, INOX India Ltd, CryoVac Inc., Highview Power, ICE, Scientific Laboratory Supplies (SLS), Tagos S.r.l, Cryospain, Ingeniería y Diseño Europeo, S.A., BASF SE, Armacell Enterprise GmbH & Co. KG, Röchling SE & Co. KG, Kaefer SA, Evonik Industries AG, Imerys SA, ISOVER Company and Air Liquide SA are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Cryospain, Isover, Rockwool and Knauf Insulation are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Imerys S.A., BASF SE, Armacell International S.A., Aspen Aerogels, Inc., Owens Corning, Cabot Corporation, Johns Manville Inc., Lydall, Inc., Röchling Group (Röchling Industrial Group) and Hertel Holding B.V. are leading companies in this region.



What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Cryogenic hydrogen storage is transforming businesses to share resources, reduce risks, and accelerate innovation.

• Example: 3M HD Hyundai Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (KSOE) liquid H2 storage tanks (March 2024) assign a high-performance vacuum insulation system for liquefied H2 storage and transportation.

• These innovative tank's unique feature lies in HD KSOE’s innovative vacuum insulation method, which enhances the efficiency of large-scale LH2 storage.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching strategic partnership-driven initiatives to strengthen operational capabilities

• Enhancing manufacturing capabilities and global distribution networks to meet rising demand from LNG, aerospace, and industrial gas sectors

• Focusing on R&D for high-performance, energy-efficient insulation systems that support extreme-temperature operations

• Leveraging automation, digital monitoring, and simulation tools to optimize insulation performance and reduce operational costs.

