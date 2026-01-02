Pet Raw Food Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

pet raw food market share

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pet Raw Food market is dominated by a mix of global pet food leaders and emerging niche brands. Companies are focusing on high-quality, nutrient-rich formulations, sustainable sourcing, and innovative packaging solutions to enhance brand loyalty and meet evolving consumer preferences. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, expanding distribution channels, and forming strategic partnerships in the rapidly growing natural and raw pet food segment.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Pet Raw Food Market?

According to our research, Stella & Chewy’s LLC led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The company is partially involved in the pet raw food market growth, provides freeze-dried and raw frozen forms, designed to mirror pets' ancestral diets with 85-98% meat, organs, and bone to support overall health including muscle, bone, and joint strength. Their products are free from fillers, grains, artificial preservatives, and common allergens, catering to pets with sensitivities. They also provide meal mixers, toppers, and high-protein treats, making raw feeding convenient and nutritionally complete for dogs and cats of all life stages.

How Concentrated Is the Pet Raw Food Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects low entry barriers for new entrants, the diverse preferences of pet owners, and the growing demand for specialized, niche, and natural pet food products. Leading vendors such as Stella & Chewy’s LLC, Primal Pet Foods Inc., and Natures Menu Ltd. hold small but notable market shares, while numerous smaller players cater to specific pet diets, local preferences, and specialized formulations. As consumer awareness of pet health and nutrition rises, consolidation, strategic partnerships, and expansion of product portfolios are expected to drive growth and gradually strengthen the market position of established brands.

• Leading companies include:

o Stella & Chewy’s LLC (3%)

o Primal Pet Foods Inc (2%)

o Natures Menu Ltd. (1%)

o Open Farm Inc. (1%)

o Instinct Pet Food (1%)

o Bravo Pet Foods LLC (0.5%)

o Darwin’s Natural Pet Products (0.3%)

o Sojos LLC (0.3%)

o Bella & Duke Ltd. (0.3%)

o Red Dog Blue Kat (0.2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Stella & Chewy's, Wellness Pet Company, Nature's Variety, Instinct Raw Pet Food, The Honest Kitchen, Northwest Naturals, Halo Pets, Bravo Pet Foods, Red Dog Blue Kat, Darwin's Natural Pet Products, BigDog Natural, Big Country Raw, Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc., Dr. Harvey's, Vital Essentials, Steve's Real Food, Inc., Answers Pet Food, BARF World Inc., OC Raw Dog, Totally Raw Pet Food Inc., Momentum Carnivore Nutrition, Raw Bistro, Muenster Milling Company, LLC, CULT Food Science, Petcurean, Iron Will Raw and K9 Natural are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: K9 Natural, Vetalogica, Scratch Pet Health Pty Ltd, Wanpy, Nature’s Variety (Instinct), Open Farm, Pet’s Table, Partner Pet, The Pet Journey, Ishiwata Shoten, DoggyMan, Freshour Inc. and Dongwon F&B Co. Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Réglo, Nature’s Menu, Wolfsblut, Kiezebrink and Pure Pet Food are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Prima Pet Premium Oy, VAFO Group, Assisi Pet Care, Nestlé S.A., Mewery, Animal Island Sp. z o.o., Mars Incorporated, Affinity Petcare S.A., Alltech, Farmina Pet Foods and Dogs Plate are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Premier Pet, BRF Pet SA, Grupo Molino Chacabuco, Adimax, Symrise and Nestlé Purina Chile are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Raw meals for dogs in block and nugget formats are transforming complete and balanced nutrition while providing convenience and ease of portioning for pet owners.

• Example: Natures Menu Ltd Complete & Balanced Raw Meals For Dogs (March 2025) assigns enriched superfoods to support overall health, digestion and a shiny coat.

• These innovations provide multi-protein raw meals, including Turkey & Venison, Duck & Chicken, and Rabbit & Turkey, designed for convenience simply thaw and serve making raw feeding more accessible for pet owners.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching strategic partnerships to expand business capabilities and strengthen market position.

• Enhancing supply chain efficiency and cold-chain logistics to ensure product freshness and safety

• Focusing on personalized pet nutrition and health-driven formulations to build brand loyalty

• Leveraging e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer channels for wider market reach and convenience.

