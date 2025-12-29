UTM to hold 2026 Open Day this Sunday, showcasing its diversified programmes

MACAU, December 29 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) will hold its 2026 Open Day on 4 January (Sunday) from 2pm to 6pm at the Taipa Campus. Through various activities, UTM welcomes the public, especially secondary school students and their parents, to learn about the latest admission information and programme characteristics, offering a glimpse into campus life and culture.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at 2pm in the Forward Building of the Taipa campus. Booths will be set up to provide programme and admission information, where prospective students can register for programmes on the spot. The event will include various programme-sharing sessions, talks, and workshops, where current students and faculty members will share insights about campus life and career development after graduation. Additionally, there will be game booths and lucky draws, allowing the public to experience UTM's diverse range of programmes and campus life comprehensively.

In addition to the degree programme sessions, the event will feature various interactive workshops on professional development, such as culinary art, coffee brewing, tea art, painting experience, wellness, music, as well as financial planning. During the event, student ambassadors will guide campus tours, leading the public to visit different teaching and training facilities on campus, including the Heritage Documentation Lab, iRetail Lab and Yiu Tung Building, allowing the visitors to gain firsthand experience of student life.

UTM cordially invites students, parents, and the general public to enjoy a pleasant afternoon at the Taipa campus and collect exquisite souvenirs. To facilitate those unable to attend in person, the Open Day will also be complemented by a live broadcast. We welcome interested individuals to participate and interact online.For more information, please visit https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/OpenDay2026. For enquiries, please contact the UTM Public Relations Team at 8598 3023 or 8598 1558.