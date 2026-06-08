Macau New Neighbourhood to Host Eight “Neighbourhood Craft Living Room– In Session” Themed Salon Events from 13 to 21 June

MACAU, June 8 - The Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) will host a total of eight “Neighbourhood Craft Living Room – In Session” salon events at its clubhouse over two consecutive weekends from 13 to 21 June 2026, as part of its efforts to promote the vibrant, quality living environment of MNN in Hengqin. The events aim to encourage the public to integrate the aesthetics of daily living into a modern community, creating a warm and harmonious “living room” atmosphere through craft and creativity, and bringing people closer together. The events are open to all, and Macau residents are welcome to register. Participation is free of charge. Places are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eight stylish and aesthetic craft salons covering sight, sound, smell, and touch

As Father’s Day takes place in June, MNN has specially planned heart-warming parent-child interactive sessions, allowing companionship to become the best festive gift. The “Neighbourhood Craft Living Room– In Session” salon series features a variety of activities, with eight themed craft workshops, including crystal stone painting, Chinese Song brocade hanging ornaments, mosquito-repellent bracelets, nutshell wind chimes, miniature landscape terrariums, natural summer lip balm, leather craftwork, and parent-child floral hairpin headpieces. Under the guidance of experienced art instructors, participants will complete practical and aesthetically pleasing works step by step with their own hands. The events will also include an interactive element: participants who complete their works and share their experiences on social media will receive an exquisite night-light souvenir.

The events will be held on Saturdays and Sundays from 13 to 21 June on the first floor of the clubhouse in Block 4 of MNN. Two sessions will be held each day, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. To ensure the quality of the experience, each session is limited to 16 groups. Members of the public are welcome to take part with their children. Registration is now open. Interested members of the public may scan the QR code on the event poster for details and registration.

Registered participants are welcome to take the MNN shuttle bus to and from the venue on the day of the event. The bus departs from the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone), with services approximately every 15 minutes.