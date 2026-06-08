Strengthening Macao’s Role as “Precise Connector”: IIICF Organises First-Ever Visit to Co-operation Zone for a Number of Guests from Spanish-Speaking Countries and others

MACAU, June 8 - The 17th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (IIICF), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR Government and the China International Contractors Association, will take place from 10 to 12 June at the Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. On the first day of the event (10 June), a site visit will be organised for a number of key guests from Spanish-speaking countries and others, to the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin for the first time ever. This initiative fully aligns with the Macao SAR Government’s strategy of actively expanding co-operation with Spanish-speaking countries, while strengthening Macao’s role as a “precise connector” and extending the professional services that Macao provides to the Chinese mainland and Portuguese-speaking countries to Spanish-speaking countries. At the same time, it closely follows the “Macao + Hengqin” strategic positioning to facilitate connections between governments and businesses from Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries and create new opportunities for the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin.

Building a robust, long-standing infrastructure co-operation network with Spanish-speaking markets

Since its relocation to Macao, IIICF – the highest-level annual event in the global infrastructure sector, with the greatest scale and impact – has built a robust, long-standing infrastructure co-operation network with Spanish-speaking markets. To date, it has attracted 140 minister-level guests from Spanish-speaking countries, with signed co-operation agreements totalling USD 24.2 billion. The China-LAC Infrastructure Forum has successfully held eleven editions, continuously reinvigorating Macao’s role in fostering co-operation between China and Spanish-speaking countries and consolidating its position as a “precise connector”.

This year’s IIICF has received authoritative accreditation from the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), which further underscores its professional standing. The event’s theme, “Boosting Green Digital Infrastructure Connectivity”, reflects the two major trends of green and intelligent development that have shaped the international infrastructure industry in recent years. The 17th IIICF will feature more than 250 thematic and side activities, as well as an exhibition area. With the participation of over 80 exhibitors, including Fortune Global 500 companies, the world’s top 250 international contractors, and leading figures across the industrial chain, as well as financial institutions and international organisations, the event is dedicated to building four platforms for seminars and exchanges, exhibitions and displays, authoritative report releases, and business promotion for global infrastructure industry players, to advance high-quality development in infrastructure co-operation between China and the rest of the world.

Industry professionals are welcome to visit IIICF’s official website (http://www.iiicf.org/) for the latest updates.