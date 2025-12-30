Biomass Power Generation Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Biomass Power Generation Global Market Report 2025_Competitor.webp

The Business Research Company's Biomass Power Generation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Biomass Power Generation market is dominated by a mix of global renewable energy leaders and regional biomass technology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced combustion and gasification solutions, innovative biomass feedstock management, and high-efficiency power generation systems to strengthen market presence and meet sustainability goals. Understanding the competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology partnerships, and expansion within the evolving biomass-based power ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Biomass Power Generation Market?

According to our research, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. led global sales in 2023 with a 7% market share. The Energy Systems of the company is partially included in the biomass power generation market, provides biomass-fired boilers, gasification systems, and high-efficiency steam turbines. Their products support various fuel types like wood pellets, agricultural waste, and industrial byproducts, enabling sustainable power generation. MHI also provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with operation and maintenance (O&M) support for biomass power plants.

How Concentrated Is the Biomass Power Generation Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 42% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the sector’s reliance on large-scale engineering capabilities, secure biomass supply chains, and compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Leading companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, General Electric Company, Sumitomo Corporation, Veolia Environnement S.A, and EDF FR hold strong positions through their advanced biomass conversion technologies, extensive project portfolios, and long-standing utility partnerships, while smaller firms cater to region-specific feedstock and distributed energy needs. As global demand for carbon-neutral baseload power accelerates, consolidation, strategic alliances, and technology integration are expected to further reinforce the dominance of major players in the biomass power generation market.

• Leading companies include:

o Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (7%)

o General Electric Company (7%)

o Sumitomo Corporation (4%)

o Veolia Environnement S.A. (4%)

o EDF FR (4%)

o Acciona S.A. (3%)

o Drax Group plc (3%)

o Xcel Energy Inc (3%)

o MVV Energie AG (3%)

o E. ON SE (3%)

Request a free sample of the Biomass Power Generation Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14273&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Conifex Timber Inc, Prairie Clean Energy, Pacolet Milliken LLC, Air Burners LLC, Covanta Holding Corporation, Drax Group plc, Enviva LP, Greenleaf Power LLC, Ameresco Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, and General Electric Company (GE) are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: GS EPS Co, Ltd, Hanwha Energy Corporation, LG Chem Ltd, Enshu Forest Energy, Renova, Inc, Seiko Epson Corporation, Taisei Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co, Ltd, Air Liquide S.A, Shangqiu Haiqi Machinery Equipment Co, Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Chanderpur Group, Case Group, GGE Power Pvt. Ltd, EnviTec Biogas AG, First Biogas International AG, Shenzhen Puxin Science & Technology Co, Ltd, Mingshuo Environment Technology Group Co, Ltd, Clarke Energy Ltd, Seko Industries Srl, HC Energy, Agraferm Technologies AG, LMS Energy Pty Ltd, Manildra Group, Greta Energy Ltd, Licella Holdings Ltd, Emami Agrotech Ltd, Universal Biofuels Private Limited, Monopoly Innovations Limited, New Energy Development Co, Ltd, Hyogo Pulp Co, Ltd, Thermax Ltd, PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero), Malakoff Corporation Berhad, PLN Indonesia Power, Erex Co, Ltd, Rexus Bioenergy Pte Ltd, and Renergi Pty Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: BP plc, MVV Energie AG, Électricité de France (EDF), Dalkia, ENGIE SA, RWE Renewables GmbH, Enel Green Power S.p.A, A2A S.p.A, Iberdrola S.A, Acciona Energía S.A, Ence Energía y Celulosa S.A, Drax Group plc, and SSE Renewables are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Axpo Holding AG, E.ON Polska, Energetický a průmyslový holding (EPH), Federal Hydro-Generating Company RusHydro PJSC, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Enel Green Power S.p.A, NOTUS Energy GmbH, and SGS SA are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Techint Engineering & Construction (Techint E&C), Companhia Melhoramentos do Norte do Paraná (CMNP), Refocosta S.A.S, Veolia Environnement S.A, ENGIE Chile, Alstom Holdings S.A, Envitec Biogas AG, Valmet Corporation, Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A, and Braskem S.A are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Wastewater Treatment Plant To Generate Renewable Energy From Biogas are prioritizing wastewater treatment plants to produce renewable energy from biogas.

• Example: Dubai Municipality Biogas-To-Energy Project (May 2023) aims to convert biogas generated from wastewater into renewable energy, reducing reliance on traditional power sources.

• This innovation aligns with the city's broader environmental objectives, including the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Focuses on expanding its business capabilities through new power plant development

• Expanding biomass feedstock supply chains to improve fuel security and reduce operational risks

• Forming strategic partnerships with forestry, agricultural, and waste management sectors to secure long-term biomass availability

• Developing hybrid renewable projects (biomass + solar/wind) to strengthen grid stability and diversify revenue streams.

Access the detailed Biomass Power Generation Market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomass-power-generation-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.