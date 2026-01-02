Ami Colberg Brings Parisian Vision to Upcoming U.S. Projects

Ami Colberg

Acclaimed fashion and art photographer joins filmmaker JF Julian as the creative duo prepares to make an impact on the American arts scene.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized fashion and art photographer Ami Colberg is set to expand her career in the United States with a slate of high-profile campaigns and collaborations. Known for her distinctive visual identity and conceptual approach, she has created striking work for Lords & Fools, Soeur Tokyo, and editorial clients such as L’Officiel, Burning Magazine, Cake, and The Kunst through her studio Ricecooker Productions.In music, Colberg has helped define the visual world of artists including Sam Quealy and acclaimed French band La Femme, shaping their imagery through photography, music videos, and live-performance visuals. Her work merges fashion, performance, and fine art into cohesive narratives that have expanded and connected with international audiences.Colberg’s upcoming chapter in the United States builds on this record of success. She has been engaged as lead photographer for Sculptural Portrait Series – New Forms, New Faces, a portrait campaign produced by Gregory Ryan Inc. Under the direction of photographer and creative director Gregory Ryan, the series explores the intersection of contemporary portraiture and sculptural form, with Colberg’s visual leadership shaping the project’s aesthetic and narrative tone. She will also serve as head photographer for the Maison Privée – Lookbook & Campaign Photography, produced by Los Angeles–based agency Maison Privée PR in collaboration with Bello Media Group. Drawing on Maison Privée’s extensive experience with publications such as Variety, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Teen Vogue, GQ, and The Hollywood Reporter, the campaign places Colberg at the center of a cross-platform initiative that fuses fine-art photography with luxury branding.Further expanding her commercial portfolio, Colberg will lead the Babe Brewery – Creative Portraits & Brand Visuals campaign for Babe Brewery LLC in San Diego, translating the company’s bold identity into a new series of portraits and product imagery for the U.S. market.Her move to the United States coincides with that of her partner, French filmmaker JF Julian. Together, the Paris-based pair has built an international reputation for visually daring projects across fashion, music, and film, and they are widely expected to inject a fresh, cinematic perspective into the American creative landscape. Their combined track record – spanning fashion houses such as Lords & Fools, campaigns for brands like Soeur, and visually daring music projects – has already set high expectations among collaborators who anticipate a powerful impact on the local art, fashion, and entertainment industries.“We are incredibly excited about this next chapter,” says Colberg. “The United States offers a unique meeting point for fashion, music, and visual arts, and I look forward to building new narratives with the teams and institutions who have placed their trust in my work.”With a growing slate of American projects and an established reputation across major creative capitals, Ami Colberg stands at a pivotal moment in her career. Her transition from Paris to the United States signals an expansion of a practice that has already influenced international visual culture and hints at a new wave of collaborations set to leave a lasting imprint on the American art and fashion scene.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.