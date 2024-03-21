Orville Cummings joins US Comedy series
Among many other genres, the acclaimed star of 'Star Trek: Discovery' broke out in comedy film projects in his native Canada.
Orville has already made massive waves in the entertainment industry as one of the very few representations of Caribbean talent. We are excited for his bright future.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and ‘Bite of a Mango’ star Orville Cummings has signed on for an American TV series. The native Canadian, who recently made a memorable appearance in the acclaimed feature ‘Brother’, also has ‘Morningside’ in the pipeline.
Cummings will start filming stateside on the untitled comedy series in the coming months, while also making appearances in promotion of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ at Comic-con and other conventions. He will play 'Jackson Smith' alongside a slew of other talented comedic actors in the project backed by Media 43, which notably was part of the producing team for comedy feature ‘This is the Year’ with Emmy-nominated powerhouse, Selena Gomez.
Cummings is coming off a hot-streak as of late, having appeared in ‘Patty Vs Patty’ and ‘Brother’ which screened at festivals like the Toronto International Film Festival, London Film Festival, and Atlantic International Film Festival. The Toronto native has developed a loyal fan base, predominantly by way of his turn as Lt. Christopher in the iconic ‘Star Trek’ universe.
Cummings' representative Diandra Younesi expressed joy for the actor's upcoming engagements. “Orville has already made massive waves in the entertainment industry as one of the very few representations of Caribbean talent. We are excited for his bright future.”
In a statement, Cummings shared “I'm excited for my upcoming projects, comedy is my first love in this industry and to be a part of a project that allows that expression fills me with gratitude. I can’t wait for people to see this side of me, and also continue to connect with more ‘Star Trek’ fans in the US.”
