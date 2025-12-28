Veteran finds path to wellness through virtual coaching program

Virtual support leads to lasting results

Diana Calero’s 16 years of service didn’t end when she took off her Navy uniform. She took on a new role as a Customs and Border Protection officer at Miami International Airport. Even with exhausting shifts, Calero was determined to take care of her health. She wanted to lose the weight she had gained after service.

But like so many Veterans balancing their personal lives with demanding jobs, Calero found it tough to make real, lasting progress. “I was always working out, but the results just weren’t there,” she shared.

Wanting a clear starting place, she visited the Women’s Health Clinic at the Miami VA Healthcare System to check her body mass index. She walked out with something much more valuable: a referral to the Women’s Passport to Wellness program and a wellness coach who would help change her outlook.

The Women’s Passport to Wellness program connects women Veterans with personalized coaching, resources and support—including convenient telehealth options—so they can achieve their health and wellness goals on their own schedule.

Small tweaks, big shifts

Meeting wellness coach Otmara Soberanes marked a turning point.

“Otmara explained everything,” Calero said. “This wasn’t just about the scale; it was about me. We set goals for my lifestyle, what felt achievable and what mattered to me.”

Sessions were mostly held virtually through VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing app. The video sessions were a huge benefit, given Calero’s 4 a.m. to noon work schedule and Miami’s legendary traffic. “I never felt disconnected. Even on video, the support was there. And the flexibility fit my life.”

Calero learned that progress meant steady, sustainable changes and nothing extreme or unrealistic.

“Before, I thought it was all about intense workouts. But Otmara helped me focus on things like trading out some of my favorite foods for healthier options, like cutting back on dairy or planning how to eat out. She gave me step challenges, hydration reminders and sometimes a fun challenge for weeks when I was traveling or not feeling my best.”

It worked. Calero lost more than 20 pounds, and her BMI went from 28.4 (overweight) to 24.7 (healthy weight). More importantly, she has kept the weight off.

“I used to worry that one setback would erase everything. But now I know how to bounce back and not stress,” she said.

Confidence on the rise

The biggest shift for Calero? How she felt.

“Accomplishing these goals made me realize what I’m capable of,” Calero said. “Even if the scale doesn’t move much sometimes, the changes stick. Slow progress is still progress.”

She encourages other Veterans to be patient with themselves and to be open to support along the way. According to Calero, the program is most effective when participants put in consistent effort. Her wellness coach encouraged her through plateaus and celebrated every small victory—and that support helped. Calero believes persistence is key, even if changes happen gradually.

Ready to make a long-term change? Ask your VA provider about telehealth or wellness resources that can fit your schedule and your goals—or visit VA Telehealth Services to learn more.