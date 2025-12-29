TerraPrime Goes All-In on 2026: Major Partnerships, AI, Tokenization and U.S. Market Push

Starting with the appointment of a new CPO/CTO, TerraPrime outlines its roadmap for 2026 to advance AI-driven deal execution, analytics, and market expansion.

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a successful 2025, TerraPrime, the global-first, broker-free SaaS platform that connects developers and investors worldwide, has announced its global expansion plan for the year 2026. Building on the momentum from 2025, TerraPrime will continue to scale in 2026 as the deal operating system for global commercial real estate, combining AI-qualified matching with end-to-end, institutional transaction workflows that unify discovery, diligence, collaboration, and execution in one centralized ecosystem.The massive expansion plans follow a series of 2025 milestones for TerraPrime. During the year, the company expanded platform usage and asset representation across more than 20 countries and surpassed $10 billion in assets listed within their vetted ecosystem.Earlier this year, TerraPrime was accepted into the prestigious NVIDIA Inception Program, strengthening its AI product development with access to NVIDIA’s AI software stack, technical training, and developer resources, boosting the company’s capacity to deliver next-generation AI features with enterprise-level reliability and scale.In addition, the company got listed as a Tech Partner of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), reinforcing alignment with global real estate standards and professional networks.2026 Product and Platform RoadmapLooking ahead, TerraPrime has outlined several key 2026 initiatives, including the release of a dedicated module for the global CRE rental market, the release of a more advanced, data-rich analytics dashboard, and expanded research and product development toward the introduction of a brand-new, state-of-the-art tokenization model. This commitment reflects TerraPrime’s conviction that tokenization can help modernize global real estate finance by enabling compliant, digitally native, fractional participation and improving access to capital across all asset classes. An evolution that aligns naturally with TerraPrime’s mission to connect vetted global capital with high-quality opportunities in a single institutional global deal environment.Additional plans for 2026 include launching TerraPrime as a mobile application, extending the platform’s deal workflow into a real-time, always-on format, making it easier than ever before for global developers, buyers, and investors to engage with each other in real time, review opportunities, complete key workflow actions, and keep transactions moving from anywhere.The company will also pursue a major strategic focus on U.S. market expansion, accelerating go-to-market execution, partnerships, and platform adoption across key U.S. real estate hubs.“Our 2026 roadmap focuses on removing friction from how global real estate deals are discovered, evaluated, and executed,” said Maximilian Gödecke, the company’s founder and CEO. “From rentals and mobile workflows to advanced analytics and compliant tokenization, each initiative strengthens TerraPrime’s ability to support fast transactions at a global, institutional scale. As we expand across the U.S., our priority remains delivering a secure, intelligent platform that drives measurable outcomes for our customers.”Upcoming Appointment of new CPO/CTOTerraPrime has also announced the appointment of a new Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer (CPO/CTO). The executive is a highly accomplished cloud solution architect, bringing more than 30 years of experience in software development, cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, and enterprise technology leadership.“This appointment represents a pivotal step in TerraPrime’s evolution,” said Maximilian Gödecke. “As we scale globally and deepen our AI-driven capabilities, it is critical that our product and technology leadership is grounded in deep enterprise software experience, security-first architecture, and long-term vision. This role strengthens our ability to deliver a trusted, institutional-grade platform that meets the expectations of global commercial real estate stakeholders while positioning TerraPrime for the next phase of growth.”The newly appointed CPO/CTO is also a seasoned keynote speaker specializing in AI, cloud, and security, with a strong focus on AI-driven cloud security architectures. His career spans decades of building, scaling, and securing complex enterprise-grade software systems, along with leading product innovation and long-term technology strategy across global enterprise environments.Platform Vision and PositioningTerraPrime is focused on providing global-first access to premium off-market real estate opportunities by centralizing cross-border deal discovery and execution within one curated ecosystem. The platform emphasizes efficiency and transparency through structured workflows and clearer deal progression, supported by partnerships and participation in deep-technology ecosystems.With total assets listed on the platform already exceeding $10 billion, TerraPrime serves principals, institutional investors, buyers, and family offices seeking access to premium off-market assets worldwide. The platform supports buying, selling, and capital raising within a private global network built on trust, confidentiality, and opportunity.To learn more about TerraPrime, visit https://www.terraprime.estate About TerraPrimeTerraPrime connects premium off-market opportunities with institutional investors and buyers globally. The platform provides a private, technology-driven environment for discovering, evaluating, and collaborating on high-value commercial, industrial, and residential real estate opportunities across international markets.

