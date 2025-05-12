Wingwomen Technologies Secures FDA Exemption for Redesign of Obstetric Forceps

Redesign aims to improve maternal safety by modernizing centuries-old obstetric tools

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingwomen Technologies, a leader in maternal health innovation, announced today that its latest medical device—the company’s redesign of obstetric forceps—has received an FDA exemption, marking a major milestone in FemTech. This brings the total number of exempted redesigns across Wingwomen Inc. and its sister company Wingwomen Technologies to seven, including four exemptions previously granted for improvements to the vaginal speculum.This latest exemption represents the first known women led modernization of obstetric forceps—an instrument that has remained virtually unchanged since the 1600s. The updated design reflects modern understandings of pelvic anatomy, provider ergonomics, and soft tissue preservation, addressing critical safety concerns associated with the traditional forceps design.“This is a huge milestone for both our team and the broader FemTech community,” said Adonica Shaw, Founder and CEO of Wingwomen Technologies. “As a doula, midwife-in-training, and founder, I’ve witnessed how outdated tools in obstetrics put birthing people at unnecessary risk. Obstetric forceps are involved in roughly one-third of birth injury malpractice lawsuits, and our redesign prioritizes both clinical precision and patient safety—bringing 400 years of stagnation into alignment with today’s standards of care.”The newly exempted design is part of Wingwomen Technologies’ broader commitment to modernizing maternal health tools and reducing injury during childbirth. While the vaginal speculum has already undergone four exempted redesigns under Wingwomen Inc., this new forceps innovation signals the company’s expansion into broader obstetric applications and its growing impact in medical device development.For more information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact:Press ContactWingwomen TechnologiesEmail: info@mywingwomen.comWebsite: www.mywingwomen.com

