US Route 2 / Towne Hill Rd, E Montpelier

Traffic alert – US Route 2 near Towne Hille Rd, East Montpelier 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

VSP Berlin Barracks 

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

US Route 2, near Towne Hill Rd, in East Montpelier will be temporarily closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for at least an hour, likely longer.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive safe

 

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

