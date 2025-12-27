US Route 2 / Towne Hill Rd, E Montpelier

Traffic alert – US Route 2 near Towne Hille Rd, East Montpelier

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2, near Towne Hill Rd, in East Montpelier will be temporarily closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for at least an hour, likely longer. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive safe