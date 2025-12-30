Free Downsizing31™ Workshop Helps People Prepare for a Peaceful New Year at Home

Brenda Mason Parmelee, author, speaker, and downsizing expert, teaches practical steps to help people release clutter and create calmer, more intentional homes. Brenda Mason Parmelee’s book, The 31-Day Guide to Create Your Clutter-Free Home Oasis, introduces her proven Downsizing31™ Method for simplifying and creating peace at home. Screenshot of the Downsizing31™ Foundations Workshop registration page for the free January 10 live online session.

A free live workshop on January 10 teaches practical steps to release clutter, reduce overwhelm, and create a calmer, more intentional home for the year ahead.

The New Year doesn’t need more resolutions. It needs space~space to breathe, think, and live with intention. That shift often begins at home.” — Brenda Mason Parmelee

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portrait of Brenda Mason Parmelee, author, speaker, and creator of the Downsizing31™ Method, who helps individuals and families simplify and create intentional, peaceful homes.A copy of The 31-Day Guide to Create Your Clutter-Free Home Oasis , the bestselling book that introduced the Downsizing31™ Method and its message of calm, intentional living.The free Downsizing31™ Foundations Workshop offers practical steps to begin the New Year with less overwhelm and more peace at home.“The New Year doesn’t need more resolutions ~ it needs breathing room.”~Brenda Mason ParmeleeFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ —As the New Year approaches, many people are already thinking about fresh starts, meaningful change, and how they want life to feel in the months ahead. Yet for countless households, clutter quietly stands in the way, weighing down both physical spaces and emotional energy.Author, speaker, and downsizing expert Brenda Mason Parmelee is helping people begin the year differently through her free online Downsizing31™ Foundations Workshop, taking place Saturday, January 10 at 7:00 PM Eastern / 4:00 PM Pacific.This live 60-minute workshop is designed for individuals and families who feel overwhelmed by clutter, unsure where to begin, or stuck with belongings tied to the past. Rather than focusing on quick cleanups or rigid rules, the workshop introduces foundational steps that support lasting, intentional change.“Most people don’t want a perfect home, they want a home that feels lighter,” says Parmelee. “The New Year is a natural invitation to reset, but that reset doesn’t start with doing more. It starts with creating space at home and in life.”During the Downsizing31™ Foundations Workshop, attendees will learn:How to create their Oasis Vision™, a personal picture of how they want their home to feel and functionThe Rule of Four™, a simple framework that removes overwhelm from keep-or-release decisionsHow to release emotional and mental patterns Parmelee calls Clutter Code Chains™Why decluttering is not about perfection, minimalism, or getting rid of everything, but about intentionParmelee teaches from real-life experience. In just 31 days, she downsized from a 3,100-square-foot home to a 310-square-foot converted motor coach, relocating across the country and beginning a new chapter of life. That journey became the foundation of her bestselling book, The 31-Day Guide to Create Your Clutter-Free Home Oasis, and the Downsizing31™ Method now used by people nationwide.Today, Parmelee is a respected speaker and contributor to Tiny House Magazine, guiding individuals, couples, and families through downsizing, transitions, and life changes with compassion and practical wisdom.The Downsizing31™ Foundations Workshop is free to attend, but advance registration is required.👉 Register here: https://Downsizing31.com/live-workshop About Brenda Mason ParmeleeBrenda Mason Parmelee is the creator of the Downsizing31™ Method and author of The 31-Day Guide to Create Your Clutter-Free Home Oasis. For more than a decade, she has helped people navigate the emotional and practical process of decluttering, downsizing, and intentional living — empowering them to create homes that support peace, purpose, and freedom.

