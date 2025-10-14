Free Online Downsizing31™ Workshop Announced Ahead of Holiday Season

Brenda Mason Parmelee, creator of the Downsizing31™ Method and author of The 31-Day Guide to Create Your Clutter-Free Home Oasis, helps people simplify and create peace at home. Brenda Mason Parmelee’s book, The 31-Day Guide to Create Your Clutter-Free Home Oasis, introduces her proven Downsizing31™ Method for simplifying and creating peace at home.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holidays approach, many people feel the pressure mounting. Decorations to unpack, gatherings to plan, and spaces that suddenly feel smaller than ever. For some, the season brings joy and togetherness; for others, it highlights loneliness and stress. And often, clutter makes both feelings heavier.Downsizing expert and author Brenda Mason Parmelee is helping people change that through her free online Downsizing31™ Foundations Workshop . An empowering 60-minute session is offered weekly on Thursdays through November.In the workshop, Mason Parmelee teaches her proven Downsizing31™ Method, a practical, encouraging approach to simplify, organize, and create a peaceful “Home Oasis” before the holidays.“People say they don’t have time to declutter before the holidays,” says Brenda Mason Parmelee. “But the truth is, you don’t have time not to. Every drawer cleared, every surface simplified, gives you back time, energy, and peace — right when you need it most.”What Attendees Will Learn:How to design an Oasis Vision™ — a clear picture of what peace at home truly looks likeThe Rule of Four™ to make confident keep-or-release decisionsHow to break free from Clutter Code Chains™ that keep people stuck in frustrationThe mindset shift that transforms decluttering into lasting changeMason Parmelee speaks from real-life experience. In just 31 days, she downsized from a 3,100-square-foot home filled with decades of belongings into a 310-square-foot converted motor coach. That bold move became the foundation of her bestselling book, The 31-Day Guide to Create Your Clutter-Free Home Oasis , and the launchpad for her Downsizing31™ Method — now helping others experience freedom without the pressure of perfection.Today, as a respected speaker and columnist for Tiny House Magazine, Mason Parmelee guides individuals, couples, and households nationwide who are ready to reclaim their space, simplify their lives, and rediscover what truly matters.The Downsizing31™ Foundations Workshop is free to attend, but registration is required at https://Downsizing31.com/live-workshop About Brenda Mason ParmeleeBrenda Mason Parmelee is the founder of the Downsizing31™ Method and author of The 31-Day Guide to Create Your Clutter-Free Home Oasis. For more than a decade, she has guided people through the emotional and practical process of downsizing — helping them let go of what no longer serves them and create homes that reflect peace, purpose, and freedom.Contact:Brenda Mason Parmelee📧 Brenda@brendamasonparmelee.com

