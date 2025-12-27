Correction: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal fire investigation

CORRECTION: The victim’s name is Shirley Tracy. Her name was incorrect in an earlier version of this release and has been updated below.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A4011289

TROOPERS: Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais, Detective Sgt. David Hurwitch, Detective Sgt. James Wright, Detective Sgt. Lyle Decker

STATION: Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit / St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: About 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025

LOCATION: 1100 Whitelaw Rd., Ryegate, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal fire investigation

VICTIM: Shirley Tracy

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Investigators from the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit have determined that a fire earlier this month in Ryegate that killed a homeowner in Ryegate was accidental.

Although the exact cause of the Dec. 18 fire is classified as undetermined, the investigation has identified the most likely origin as either discarded smoking materials or space heaters placed in close proximity to combustibles.

The victim is identified as Shirley Tracy, 75, who lived in the home at 1100 Whitelaw Rd. where the fire was reported in the late afternoon. The Ryegate Fire Department responded to the scene following reports from neighbors about a fire at the home. Firefighters subsequently requested assistance from FEIU in investigating the origin and cause of the fire. The blaze is classified officially as undetermined cause, non-suspicious.

