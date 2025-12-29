Power Device Analyzer Market Size Power Device Analyzer Market Growth Power Device Analyzer Market Share

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Device Analyzer Market to Surpass $1 billion in 2029. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,240 billion by 2029, the Power Device Analyzer market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Power Device Analyzer Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the power device analyzer market in 2029, valued at $263 million. The market is expected to grow from $207 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to the strong economic growth and the growth of the automotive industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Power Device Analyzer Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the power device analyzer in 2029, valued at $166 million. The market is expected to grow from $123 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rise in electric vehicles (EVs) and the growing demand for renewable energy.

What will be Largest Segment in the Power Device Analyzer Market in 2029?

The power device analyzer market is segmented by type into both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC), AC, and DC. The both AC and DC market will be the largest segment of the power device analyzer market segmented by type, accounting for 47% or $465 million of the total in 2029. The both AC and DC market will be supported by growing adoption of electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and hybrid power setups, which require comprehensive testing and analysis of both AC and DC power components for optimal performance.

The power device analyzer market is segmented by product type into benchtop power device analyzers and handheld power device analyzers. The benchtop power device analyzers market will be the largest segment of the power device analyzer market segmented by product type, accounting for 38% or $380 million of the total in 2029. The benchtop power device analyzers market will be supported by high accuracy and advanced functionality for detailed power analysis, extensive use in research and development for product testing, increasing demand from industries requiring precise measurements for complex systems and their suitability for applications in manufacturing, renewable energy testing and quality control labs.

The power device analyzer market is segmented by current into upto 1000A and above 1000A. The upto 1000A market will be the largest segment of the power device analyzer market segmented by current, accounting for 44% or $435 million of the total in 2029. The upto 1000A market will be supported by its widespread use in residential, commercial and light industrial applications, where lower current ratings are sufficient for monitoring and optimizing electrical systems, as well as the growing need for cost-effective solutions in smaller-scale power systems.

The power device analyzer market is segmented by end user into aerospace, defense, traditional energy, renewable and green energy, automotive and mobility, machine building, service and education, food and beverage, public transport, manufacturing and industry, and others. The automotive and mobility market will be the largest segment of the power device analyzer market segmented by end user, accounting for 23% or $233 million of the total in 2029. The automotive and mobility market will be supported by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, driving the need for advanced power device testing and optimization for battery management systems, charging infrastructure and electric drivetrains to ensure efficiency, safety and performance.

What is the expected CAGR for the Power Device Analyzer Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the power device analyzer market leading up to 2029 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Power Device Analyzer Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global power device analyzer market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected reshape operational reliability, asset lifecycle management, and service delivery models worldwide.

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - The increasing emphasis on consumer electronics will become a key driver of growth in the power device analyzer market by 2029. Consumer electronics refers to electronic gadgets intended for personal use, including devices such as smartphones, televisions, and computers. The rising demand for consumer electronics can be attributed to growing need for connectivity, and the shift toward smart, portable devices in daily life. As the demand for energy-efficient products grows, the power device analyzer enables manufacturers to measure the power consumption of various components in consumer electronics. As a result, the growing demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand For Renewable Energy - The growing demand for renewable energy will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the power device analyzer market by 2029. Renewable energy comes from naturally replenishing sources such as sunlight, wind, water, and biomass. The growing demand for renewable energy is driven by climate change concerns, government policies & incentives, and corporate sustainability goals, all of which are accelerating the transition to cleaner and more sustainable power sources. Power device analyzers evaluate the charging and discharging behaviours of energy storage systems, such as lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, to enhance storage performance in renewable energy applications. Consequently, the growing demand for renewable energy is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rise In Electric Vehicles (EVs) - The expanding integration of electric vehicles (EVs) processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the power device analyzer market by 2029. Electric vehicles (EVs) are vehicles that run on electricity, utilizing electric motors instead of traditional internal combustion engines. The rise in electric vehicles (EVs) is largely driven by environmental concerns, as consumers and governments prioritize reducing emissions to combat climate change and improve air quality. Power device analyzers measure the efficiency of power semiconductors and other crucial components, allowing manufacturers to identify problems and refine energy conversion, which is essential for boosting EV performance. Therefore, this expanding integration of electric vehicles (EVs) is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Higher Investments In Power Generation - The increasing emphasis on investments in power generation will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the power device analyzer market by 2029. Increased investments in power generation refer to greater financial commitments directed towards improving the capacity, efficiency, and sustainability of energy production systems. Higher investments in power generation are driven by the need to meet growing energy demands, improve infrastructure reliability, transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, and support economic growth. By assessing power flow and performance, a power device analyzer helps pinpoint inefficiencies in energy conversion and transmission, allowing for more strategic investments in technologies that enhance overall system efficiency. Consequently, the increasing emphasis on investments in power generation is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Power Device Analyzer Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the three-phase power device analyzer market, the AC and DC power device analyzer market, the upto 1000A power device analyzer market, the benchtop power device analyzer market and the power device analyzer for automotive & mobility market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.5 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for accurate power measurement, the expansion of electric mobility, and increasing adoption of high-efficiency power electronics. This momentum reflects the accelerating need for advanced testing and analysis tools that ensure reliability, performance optimization, and compliance across a wide range of industrial and automotive power systems.

The three-phase power device analyzer market is projected to grow by $109 million, the AC and DC power device analyzer market by $106 million, the upto 1000A power device analyzer market by $99 million, the benchtop power device analyzer market by $78 million and the power device analyzer for automotive & mobility market by $ 58 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

