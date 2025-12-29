Pleasure Marinas Market Size Pleasure Marinas Market Growth Pleasure Marinas Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pleasure Marinas Market to Surpass $14 billion in 2029. Within the broader Recreation industry, which is expected to be $2,120 billion by 2029, the Pleasure Marinas market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Pleasure Marinas Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the pleasure marinas market in 2029, valued at $4,714 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,939 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the growing coastal and marine tourism and increasing partnerships and collaborations.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Pleasure Marinas Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the pleasure marinas market in 2029, valued at $4,205 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,519 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increasing recreational boating activities.

What will be Largest Segment in the Pleasure Marinas Market in 2029?

The pleasure marinas market is segmented by port type into seaport and inland port. The sea port market will be the largest segment of the pleasure marinas market segmented by port type, accounting for 71% or $9,940 million of the total in 2029. The sea port market will be supported by rising popularity of recreational boating, waterfront property development and the integration of sustainable, eco-friendly practices within the industry.

The pleasure marinas market is segmented by yacht berth into composite (up to 30m), made-to-measure (30m to 45m) and super yacht large (above 45/50m). The composite (up to 30m) market will be the largest segment of the pleasure marinas market segmented by yacht berth, accounting for 54% or $7,545 million of the total in 2029. The composite (up to 30m) market will be supported by strong boating culture and significant investments in marine infrastructure.

The pleasure marinas market is segmented by marina size into small (up to 100 berths/slips), medium (101–300 berths/slips) and large (above 300 berths/slips). The small (up to 100 berths/slips) market will be the largest segment of the pleasure marinas market segmented by marina size, accounting for 42% or $5,896 million of the total in 2029. The small (up to 100 berths/slips) market will be supported by rising recreational boating activities, urbanization and waterfront development, personalized services.

What is the expected CAGR for the Pleasure Marinas Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the pleasure marinas Market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Pleasure Marinas Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global pleasure marinas market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape the pleasure marinas market by transforming infrastructure planning, modernizing berth operations, and elevating the overall leisure-boating experience worldwide.

Increase in Urbanization - The increase in urbanization will become a key driver of growth in the pleasure marinas m market by 2029. Urban residents prioritize outdoor leisure, prompting marina operators to expand services and amenities, supporting market growth. As a result, the increase in urbanization is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Recreational Boating Activities - The increasing recreational boating activities will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the pleasure marinas market by 2029. The expansion of boat rental platforms and water-based tourism further accelerates market growth. Consequently, the increasing recreational boating activities capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase in Yacht and Boat Ownership - The increase in yacht and boat ownership will serve as a key growth catalyst for the pleasure marinas market by 2029. Expanding recreational boating, luxury yacht investments, and waterfront tourism projects are driving marina development and upgrades. Therefore, this increase in yacht and boat ownership is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The pleasure marinas Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the sea port based pleasure marina infrastructure market, the composite boats (up to 30m) integrated pleasure marinas market, and the medium-capacity pleasure marinas market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising leisure-boating activity, expanding marina infrastructure investments, and accelerated adoption of sustainable marine technologies. This surge reflects the rapid modernization of coastal assets, including upgrades to berthing capacity, electrification of dock systems, and integration of lightweight composite vessel technologies. Together, these advancements are enabling more efficient, resilient, and environmentally friendly marine operations, fuelling transformative growth within the broader global pleasure marinas and coastal infrastructure industry.

The he sea port based pleasure marina infrastructure market is projected to grow by $2,291 million, the composite boats (up to 30m) integrated pleasure marinas market by $1,561 million, and the medium-capacity pleasure marinas market by $1,311 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

