Five essential suicide prevention resources

Here’s how to take action to keep yourself safe from suicide and healthy going into the new year.

In 2025, VA’s Office of Suicide Prevention shared dozens of resources for Veterans related to our top clinical priority of preventing Veteran suicide.

These resources helped Veterans, caregivers and loved ones connect to support, recognize the signs of crisis and act. Here we’re highlighting five key resources that had significant reach and impact this year.

1. The Veterans Crisis Line

If you’ve seen ads for the Veterans Crisis Line, it’s because we want every Veteran to know: You can reach out anytime. Trained responders are ready 24/7 to listen, support and help you find a path forward, no matter what you’re facing. Veterans Crisis Line responders can support you through anything, whether you’re dealing with a tough transition, relationship issues, financial stress, posttraumatic stress disorder or just a nagging feeling that something feels off. You don’t have to have the right words. You don’t even have to know what you need. You just must reach out and get the conversation started. Read more about the Veterans Crisis Line.

To reach the Veterans Crisis Line, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

2. Keep it Secure

One of the most effective ways to reduce suicide risk is to put time and space between someone in crisis and lethal means. A suicide crisis is usually brief, so securely storing firearms and medications can be an effective barrier between having a suicide crisis and acting on it. That’s why VA created the Keep It Secure program.

The message of Keep It Secure is straightforward: Simple actions like using a cable gun lock, securely storing firearms in a locked case or safe, and storing firearms and ammunition separately and locked can help keep you, your loved ones and your community safer. You can request a free cable gun lock from the suicide prevention coordinator at your local VA medical facility.

3. VA’s Safety Plan app

For Veterans who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide, having a safety plan is critical for addressing a crisis. VA worked with Veterans and health care providers to create the Safety Plan app to help you easily build your own safety plan with a mental health provider and easily access it at any time.

The app guides you through the process step by step, making it easier to create a plan that works for you. For extra encouragement, you can read hopeful messages in the app from other Veterans who’ve faced similar experiences. These messages serve as powerful reminders that even though you may be facing life challenges, you don’t have to face them alone. Read more about what to expect and how to use the app.

4. VA S.A.V.E. training

VA S.A.V.E. Training is for everyday people to learn valuable ways to help Veterans who may be having thoughts of suicide or facing a crisis. You don’t need a medical degree or to be an expert to take this training. The only thing you need is a willingness to help Veterans. VA S.A.V.E. Training is free, and anyone can take it online. If you feel like in-person training would be more useful, you can find your local VA suicide prevention coordinator at VeteransCrisisLine.net/LocalResources.

5. Don’t wait. Reach out.

Navigating life’s challenges can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. The “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” campaign connects Veterans and their loved ones with resources and tools that are specific to their needs. You can find resources and help for things like career challenges, living with a disability, relationship issues, substance use challenges and more on the REACH website. Whether you’re seeking immediate help or want to explore support options at your own pace, “Don’t wait. Reach out.” is designed to meet you where you are.

This year, we’ve shared resources to promote education, raise awareness and connect Veterans like you with life-saving resources. And the mission continues. When we all band together and act collectively, we can turn the tide against Veteran suicide. Find a full recap of everything we’ve covered so far this year.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.