Gross national income for 2024

MACAU, December 26 - Gross National Income (GNI) refers to the total income earned by residents (including individuals and institutions) of an economy from engaging in various economic activities within or outside the economy, corresponding to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) plus total inflow of external factor income (income earned by residents from abroad), minus total outflow of external factor income (income earned by non-residents in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR)).

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that GNI (including individuals and institutions) increased by 9.4% year-on-year in real terms to MOP392.81 billion in 2024, which was MOP4.75 billion less than GDP at current prices (MOP397.56 billion), representing a net external factor income outflow. In 2024, per-capita GNI was MOP572,614 while per-capita GDP was MOP579,533.

Total inflow of external factor income (income earned by residents from abroad) rose by 3.0% year-on-year to MOP111.77 billion in 2024, on account of a 22.3% growth in portfolio investment income earned by resident enterprises and investors from abroad (MOP35.55 billion). Income on reserve assets (MOP10.29 billion), direct investment income (MOP1.48 billion) and compensation of employees (MOP139.8 million) hiked by 14.1%, 75.6% and 122.1% respectively. On the other hand, total outflow of external factor income (income earned by non-residents in the Macao SAR) decreased by 2.5% year-on-year to MOP116.52 billion, mainly due to an 8.4% drop in other investment income earned by non-resident enterprises and investors in the Macao SAR (MOP38.20 billion).

With increasingly frequent exchanges between the Macao SAR and Hengqin, income earned by resident enterprises and investors in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (hereinafter referred to as the Cooperation Zone) stood at MOP761.4 million in 2024, mainly comprising direct investment income (MOP621.6 million) and compensation of employees (MOP139.8 million). Meanwhile, direct investment income earned in the Macao SAR by enterprises and investors from the Cooperation Zone amounted to MOP29.6 million, resulting in a net factor income inflow of MOP731.7 million to the Macao SAR from the Cooperation Zone, up by 2.0% year-on-year.