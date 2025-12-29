Water Testing And Analysis Market Demand Water Testing And Analysis Market Trends Water Testing And Analysis Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Water Testing And Analysis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water Testing And Analysis Market to Surpass $7 billion in 2029. Within the broader Services industry, which is expected to be $23,934 billion by 2029, the Water Testing And Analysis market is estimated to account for nearly 0.03% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Water Testing And Analysis Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the water testing and analysis market in 2029, valued at $2,357 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,825 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing use of water in multiple industries and rising merger and acquisition activity.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Water Testing And Analysis Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the water testing and analysis market in 2029, valued at $2,146 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,654 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing use of water in multiple industries and rising new launches.

What will be Largest Segment in the Water Testing And Analysis Market in 2029?

The water testing and analysis market is segmented by type into TOC (Total Organic Carbon) analyzer, PH (Potential of Hydrogen) meter, dissolved oxygen meter, conductivity sensor, turbidity meter and other types. The TOC analyzer market will be the largest segment of the water testing and analysis market segmented by type, accounting for 28% or $1,945 million of the total in 2029. The TOC analyzer market will be supported by increasing concerns over organic contamination in water sources, growing adoption in pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries for ultrapure water testing, rising regulatory pressure for wastewater quality monitoring, enhanced need for carbon content analysis in environmental studies, improved detection accuracy with advanced analyzers, rapid industrialization in emerging economies and expanding usage in food and beverage processing.

The water testing and analysis market is segmented by test type into physicochemical analysis and bacteriological testing. The physicochemical analysis market will be the largest segment of the water testing and analysis market segmented by test type, accounting for 70% or $4,887 million of the total in 2029. The physicochemical analysis market will be supported by rising focus on water hardness, salinity and mineral composition, growing need for quality assessment in industrial processes, increased testing for chemical residues and pollutants, stringent standards for drinking water composition, growing agricultural reliance on irrigation water testing, expanded use in educational and research institutions and development of advanced multiparameter analysis tools.

The water testing and analysis market is segmented by method into membrane filter, multiple tube dilution, visual comparison method, spectrometric method, titration method and other methods. The spectrometric method market will be the largest segment of the water testing and analysis market segmented by method, accounting for 30% or $2,101 million of the total in 2029. The spectrometric method market will be supported by high precision and reproducibility in detecting chemical concentrations, growing application in heavy metal and nutrient testing, widespread adoption in research and industrial labs, integration with software for real-time analytics, advancements in UV-Vis and atomic absorption spectrometry, regulatory support for data-backed assessments and increasing need for trace-level detection.

The water testing and analysis market is segmented by end user into pharmaceutical, power, semiconductor, food and beverage, mining, refineries, metals, chemicals, environmental and other end users. The pharmaceutical market will be the largest segment of the water testing and analysis market segmented by end user, accounting for 17% or $1,204 million of the total in 2029. The pharmaceutical market will be supported by stringent regulatory requirements for water purity in drug manufacturing, growing demand for purified and ultrapure water testing, expansion of pharmaceutical production facilities globally, increasing focus on product safety and quality, adoption of real-time water monitoring systems, rising investments in R&D labs and need for validation of cleaning processes.

The water testing and analysis market is segmented by consumables into sample collection bottles, reagents and chemicals, calibration and reference standards, membrane filters and cartridges, sample vials and tubes and other consumables. The reagents and chemicals market will be the largest segment of the water testing and analysis market segmented by consumables, accounting for 33% or $2,297 million of the total in 2029. The reagents and chemicals market will be supported by their essential role in all types of chemical and microbial testing procedures, increasing number of parameters tested requiring specific reagents, high consumption rate due to frequent testing cycles, rising adoption of ready-to-use reagent kits, growing R&D activities across pharmaceutical and environmental sectors, demand for high-purity reagents for spectrometric and titration methods and regulatory requirements for validated testing protocols.

What is the expected CAGR for the Water Testing And Analysis Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the water testing and analysis market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Water Testing And Analysis Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global water testing and analysis market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape environmental monitoring, public health safety, and industrial water management practices worldwide.

Increase in Water Pollution Levels - The increase in water pollution levels will become a key driver of growth in the water testing and analysis market by 2029. Rising water pollution levels are driving substantial growth in water testing and analysis, as contamination from industrial, agricultural and urban sources increases the need for frequent and accurate testing. Much like biopharmaceutical manufacturing depends on automated nucleic acid extraction for reliable analysis, water testing requires high-throughput, contamination-free systems to monitor diverse pollutants across large sample volumes. As regulatory pressures and environmental concerns intensify, water utilities, government agencies and private labs are investing in advanced, automated solutions to ensure compliance, protect public health and streamline analytical workflows. As a result, the increase in water pollution levels is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Wastewater Reuse And Recycling - The rising demand for wastewater reuse and recycling will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the water testing and analysis market by 2029. The rising demand for wastewater reuse and recycling is accelerating the growth of water testing and analysis by increasing the need for rapid, accurate and high-throughput water quality assessment. As industries and municipalities seek to reduce freshwater consumption and meet sustainability targets, rigorous testing becomes essential to ensure treated wastewater meets safety and regulatory standards. Automated testing systems improve workflow efficiency, minimize human error and enable consistent detection of chemical and microbial contaminants. As wastewater reuse becomes more widespread, the need for scalable and standardized analysis solutions grows, driving innovation in water testing technologies to support diverse environmental and industrial applications. Consequently, the rising demand for wastewater reuse and recycling capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Use Of Water In Multiple Industries - The rise in use of water in multiple industries will serve as a key growth catalyst for the water testing and analysis market by 2029, The rise in water consumption across diverse industrial sectors is significantly driving the demand for advanced water testing and analysis solutions. Industries such as power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and textiles rely heavily on water for processing, cleaning, cooling and production. As industrial water usage increases, so does the need to monitor water quality to meet environmental regulations, ensure operational efficiency and support sustainability goals. This growing demand has led to wider adoption of automated and high-precision testing equipment to detect contaminants, assess chemical properties and verify compliance with discharge standards thereby fueling growth in the water testing and analysis. Therefore, this rise in use of water in multiple industries operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Focus On Rainwater Harvesting - The growing focus on rainwater harvesting will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the water testing and analysis market by 2029 The growing focus on rainwater harvesting is driving increased demand for water testing and analysis by necessitating high-throughput, accurate and reproducible quality assessments. As rainwater is increasingly collected for domestic, agricultural and industrial use, comprehensive testing becomes essential to ensure it meets safety and regulatory standards for consumption or application. Manual testing methods are often inefficient for large-scale or decentralized systems, making automated testing solutions vital for faster and more consistent evaluation. This emphasis on sustainable water management is accelerating the adoption of advanced water testing technologies tailored to rainwater quality monitoring and purification efforts. Consequently, the growing focus on rainwater harvesting strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Water Testing And Analysis Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the physicochemical water testing analysis market, the spectrometric water testing and analysis market, the chemical reagents water testing and analysis market, the water quality toc analysis market, and the environmental water testing and analysis market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in analytical instrumentation, growing regulatory compliance requirements, and increasing demand for safe and sustainable water resources. This growth reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced water testing technologies that enable accurate, real-time monitoring and quality assessment, fuelling transformative development within the broader water testing and analysis industry.

The physicochemical water testing analysis market is projected to grow by $1,117 million, the spectrometric water testing and analysis market by $585 million, the chemical reagents water testing and analysis market by $545 million, the water quality toc analysis market by $521 million and the environmental water testing analysis market by $310 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

