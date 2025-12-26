Re: Traffic Alert - Burnett CT, Richmond Vt
Roadway has re-opened. Drive safe.
Kai Smith
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
Sent: Thursday, December 25, 2025 4:06 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Burnett CT, Richmond Vt
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Burnett CT, Richmond Vt has both lanes obstructed in the area of due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
