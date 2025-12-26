Yuga Labs Brings Metaverse Development and Platform In-House, Doubling Down on Otherside’s Future

Yuga Labs has acquired the Imporium content team and the Unreal Creator Platform. We’re bringing all the tech and talent under one roof and committing unrestricted development to Otherside.” — Greg Solano

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuga Labs announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Unreal Creator Platform from Improbable, along with personnel from the Imporium team who have been core contributors to Otherside , and a license to Improbable’s high CCU technology. This brings core technology and the personnel behind Otherside directly into Yuga.In doing so, Yuga is deepening its long-term commitment to Otherside and accelerating its ability to ship ambitious new experiences.“Until now, core Otherside development has been spread across multiple companies. Today, we’re changing that: Yuga Labs has acquired the Imporium content team and the Unreal Creator Platform from Improbable,” said Greg Solano, Founder & CEO at Yuga Labs. “We’re bringing all the tech and talent under one roof and committing unrestricted development to Otherside.”The acquisition will give Yuga direct ownership of key components of the Otherside stack, including a customized Unreal Engine-based creator platform, a suite of development tools for virtual worlds, and the specialized team to run them.“We are thrilled to see a great exit for our Imporium venture, who are now joining forces with Yuga Labs to continue their world-class work building Otherside,” said Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable. “We will continue to provide both the high-concurrency technology and open standards like MML to Otherside for years to come, and look forward to seeing what the development team creates by working even more closely with Yuga.”For developers and players, the transition is designed to be seamless. Otherside will keep running on the same proven technology, now strengthened by faster and more bespoke updates for Yuga to accelerate what comes next.About Yuga LabsYuga Labs is a pioneering web3 company reshaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Known for flagship projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club and Otherside, Yuga pushes the boundaries of NFT utility and web3 innovation.

