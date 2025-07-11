ApeChain Named Official Blockchain Partner of ComplexCon 2025

The strategic partnership unites two powerhouse brands for a unique Web3 and streetwear culture experience

ApeChain is reimagining how brands and fans connect — making experiences more personalized, rewarding, and community-oriented” — Cameron Kates

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ApeChain is pleased to announce a partnership with ComplexCon 2025, establishing ApeChain as the official blockchain partner of the pioneering festival of convergence culture, returning to Las Vegas on October 25 & 26.This venture unites ApeChain’s global platform for the next generation of creators and culture-shakers with ComplexCon’s confluence of music, fashion, art, and street culture. It also intersects with the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s annual ApeFest event."ApeChain and Bored Ape Yacht Club are built at the intersection of art, culture, and entertainment,” said Greg Solano, CEO of Yuga Labs. “Working with ComplexCon represents everything we stand for: bringing authentic culture to the blockchain.""ApeChain is reimagining how brands and fans connect — making experiences more personalized, rewarding, and community-oriented,” said Cameron Kates, CEO of ApeChain. “ComplexCon is where culture happens in real time, and this partnership brings that culture on-chain, offering every attendee exclusive, verifiable artifacts that capture their experience.""We are excited to partner with ApeChain for ComplexCon 2025 this October,” said Mike Tresvant, Executive Vice President, Brand Partnerships. “ApeChain's vision for a more connected, community-driven future aligns perfectly with what ComplexCon stands for — bringing the forefront of culture, creativity, and technology to life. We look forward to providing our attendees with a next-level experience that merges the physical and digital like never before."ComplexCon is renowned for curating the best of today’s culture across music, fashion, sneakers, art, food, and innovation — attracting over 60,000 attendees who share a passion for collecting and cultural discovery. ApeChain will take to the ComplexCon show floor with an immersive booth experience designed to showcase the real-world potential of tokenization while also bringing the entire ComplexCon experience on-chain, providing:Exclusive Digital Memorabilia- Attendees will be able to collect verified digital collectibles that serve as historical keepsakes. The more they collect, the more they’re eligible for rewards.Token-Gated Experiences- Attendees will experience activations that live on ApeChain, ensuring each interaction seamlessly integrates IRL moments with blockchain technology.Perks for Apes- ApeFest attendees will receive exclusive Ape Premier tickets to ComplexCon.This partnership redefines how brands interact with consumers, offering attendees an immersive experience that spans both the digital and physical worlds.About ApeChainApeChain is a global platform for the next generation of creators and culture shakers, redefining how brands interact with consumers. Built by the Bored Ape Yacht Club community, ApeChain harnesses the creativity of industry-leading developers to build an entertainment capital of the future — onboarding a new generation onto the blockchain.About ComplexConComplexCon is a groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together style, sneakers, pop culture, music, art, food, and innovation. A weekend where creative minds converge to celebrate the latest trends and ideas shaping our culture, the festival features exclusive releases from the most influential brands, immersive experiences, thought-provoking panel discussions, and electrifying performances. ComplexCon is a must-attend event for enthusiasts and industry leaders alike.

