A different type of service in a new uniform                   

A leader through it all

Veteran Manuel Calo Jr.’s presence brings calmness to others. It’s his experience through the extremes of military life, personal loss and recovery that allows him to connect with others so thoughtfully.

Time after time, he has chosen to turn his hardships into lessons for himself and other Veterans still searching for their footing after service.

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in the Bronx, New York, Calo joined the Army in 1975, beginning a remarkable 25-year journey of leadership, service and transformation.

Over the course of his military career, he became a ranger and rose from squad leader to battalion command sergeant major, serving in missions such as Urgent Fury (Grenada, 1983), Just Cause (Panama, 1989), Desert Storm (Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, 1990), and multiple humanitarian and counter-drug operations across Latin America.

Throughout it all, he carried one principle that still defines him: “Mission first, people always.”

“Taking care of my soldiers was non-negotiable,” he shared. “Their welfare was my mission.”

That same ethos guides his work now as a Certified Peer Specialist for the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, Mental Health Clinic, and Domiciliary at the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System.

The Domiciliary is designed to provide state-of-the-art, high-quality rehabilitation and treatment services for Veterans with identified substance use disorders.

Like many Veterans transitioning to civilian life, Calo faced uncertainty and frustration. His civilian career began as a dispatcher, safety manager and warehouse supervisor before finding his way to VA in 2010 as a medical support assistant.

“I always remembered an experience I had years ago when I was seeking assistant and I was brushed off. I told myself that if I ever had the chance, I’d do the opposite, I’d help Veterans, not turn them away,” he shared.

That promise became his priority. Fast forward to 2015, Calo became a Florida state certified peer specialist, driven by his conviction that Veterans need someone who truly understands the journey; someone who once lived the struggle, fought their inner battles, and ultimately came out on the stronger side.

“Many Veterans come in believing we do not have a voice,” he shared. “We believe the providers make all final decisions, and we just must accept it. I tell them, that is not true. VA doctors work for us, and we must learn to advocate for ourselves.”

That message of empowerment became his signature. He often provides Veterans with rides to appointments, ensures warm hand-offs to Veterans Service Officers, and gives challenge coins to each Veteran who completes a recovery program.

“The coin is not just a token, it is a symbol that stands for ‘I did it,’” he said.

Building a community of support

Calo’s efforts go beyond the walls of the clinic. He assists with the clothing closet at the Domiciliary, ensuring Veterans in need have access to essentials like shoes and clothes.

He goes beyond giving the literal shirt off his back. He is also known for taking Veterans on community outings, not for leisure, but for reintegration.

“It is not just a picnic,” Calo said with a smile. “It’s about showing them that they can go out, have fun and live without drugs or alcohol. It’s about rediscovering joy and belonging.”

Behind every action is a belief in resilience through community. Calo knows firsthand that the path to recovery often begins with trust and it is earned through consistency, compassion and presence.

“When a Veteran is skeptical, I tell them to follow me, and I show them what to do to improve their lives,” he said.

For Calo, service never ended, he simply changed uniforms. His motto, carried from his Army Ranger days, remains unchanged: “Can Do.” When someone says something is impossible, he asks, “Did you try?”

The Domiciliary Care Program is VA’s oldest health care program. Established through legislation passed in the late 1860’s, the purpose was to provide a home for Civil War volunteer soldiers with disabilities. The Domiciliary has evolved from a “Soldiers’ Home” to an active clinical rehabilitation and treatment program for Veterans. The Domiciliary programs are also now integrated with the Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Programs. Learn more about the Domiciliary.

This article was originally published on the VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System site and has been edited for style and clarity.