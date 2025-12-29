Safety Expert Urges Employers to Refresh Cold Stress Training as Winter Conditions Increase Worker Risk

Prevent Cold Stress Injuries

As winter conditions intensify, employers are reminded of their responsibility to address cold stress hazards through training and prevention.

Seasonal hazards like cold stress are well recognized. When employers fail to address them through training and hazard awareness, it can create safety and compliance risks.” — Curtis Chambers, CSP - OSHA Expert

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction, utility, and outdoor employers are being urged to revisit cold stress prevention training as winter weather intensifies across much of the United States and increases the risk of cold related injuries.Curtis Chambers, CSP, a Board-Certified Safety Professional and court recognized expert in OSHA compliance, warns that cold stress hazards such as hypothermia and frostbite remain widely underestimated on job-sites despite their potential for serious injury, lost productivity, and regulatory exposure.“Cold stress does not always present itself in obvious ways,” Chambers said. “Workers often dismiss early symptoms, and supervisors may not recognize the warning signs until an injury has already occurred. Proper training is one of the most effective tools employers have to prevent these incidents.”To address this seasonal risk, Chambers’ OSHA training company provides online cold stress prevention training, including both initial training for new or untrained workers and a short annual refresher course designed to reinforce hazard recognition and response during cold weather operations.The training addresses how cold exposure affects the body, common warning signs and symptoms of cold stress, practical prevention methods including work practices and protective clothing, and appropriate response actions when symptoms are observed, per OSHA cold stress guidance The courses are intended for construction, utility, transportation, warehousing, municipal, and other industries where employees may be exposed to cold or wet conditions. The training is delivered online and can be completed at the worker’s own pace.Chambers notes that while OSHA does not have a specific cold stress standard, employers remain responsible for protecting workers from recognized hazards under the Occupational Safety and Health Act’s General Duty Clause Cold stress hazards are not limited to extreme temperatures. Wind, wet conditions, fatigue, and inadequate protective clothing can significantly increase risk, even when temperatures are only moderately cold. Workers who are new to cold environments, returning after time away, or working extended shifts may be especially vulnerable to cold related injuries.Additional information about online cold stress prevention training is available at: https://oshatraining.com/online-training/cold-stress-training/

Learn to Recognized Cold Stress Symptoms

