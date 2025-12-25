Making America Safe Again: DHS Arrests 17,500 Criminal Illegal Aliens with Laken Riley Act Crimes

The Laken Riley Act is named after a Georgia nursing student who was killed by a Venezuelan illegal alien and member of the terrorist criminal gang Tren de Aragua, who was previously arrested and released into the U.S. by the Biden Administration, re-arrested in the interior, and released again by sanctuary policies into U.S. communities, before committing the heinous murder of Laken

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, more than 17,500 criminal illegal aliens were arrested and detained with Laken Riley Act crimes.

The Laken Riley Act, the first piece of legislation signed by President Trump, mandates the federal detention of illegal aliens who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury.

The law is named after a Georgia nursing student who was killed by an illegal alien from Venezuela and member of the Tren de Aragua, who was previously arrested and released into the U.S. under the Biden administration in September 2022. He was previously arrested by NYPD for acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and RELEASED back into American neighborhoods. He then went on to commit the heinous murder of Laken Riley.

Earlier this week, Secretary Noem announced the end of Operation Angel’s Honor, a 14-day nationwide operation, launched in honor of Laken Riley, targeting illegal aliens who committed Laken Riley Act crimes. In total, ICE arrested 1,030 criminal illegal aliens during this operation.

“In honor of Laken Riley, ICE launched Operation Angel’s Honor – in the last 2 weeks alone arresting more than 1,000 criminal illegal aliens under the authority of the Laken Riley Act.” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “President Trump has empowered us to arrest and remove the millions of violent criminal illegal aliens unleashed on the United States by the previous administration. Now, these criminals will face justice and be removed from our country. We can never bring Laken back, but we can do everything in our power to bring these heinous criminals to justice. I am so proud of what our brave men and women of ICE have done to remove these criminals from America’s streets.”

Some arrests from Operation Angel’s Honor include:

Sergio Luis Hernandez Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of 17 COUNTS of larceny, two counts of burglary, two counts of selling cocaine, and resisting an officer, vehicle theft, fraud, and robbery.

Jersson Andrey Poveda Delgado, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted of aggravated assault on a police officer and charged with battery.

Yaser Garcia Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit the offense of manufacturing and distributing heroin, trespassing, and criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He was also charged with domestic violence, assault, and obstructing police.

Jorby Joel Escuraina-Suarez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Santos Chim-Diego, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of resisting an officer, aggravated assault on an officer, and driving under the influence of liquor. He was also charged with cruelty toward a child, assault, domestic violence, and battery.

Nathaniel Antoney Sterling, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of sexual assault – carnal abuse. He was also charged for resisting an officer, domestic abuse, possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.

Omar Barojas-Arenas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of kidnapping and drug possession and charged with burglary and larceny.

Hamid Abdulimam Al Nassar, a criminal illegal alien from Iraq, convicted of procuring for a prostitute who is a minor, possession of narcotics equipment, larceny, and drug possession. He was also charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, embezzlement, and fraud.

Avelino Lage-Caro, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of cocaine possession, selling cocaine, and possession of a weapon. He was also charged with larceny.

Yorisane Lazo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of homicide willful kill with weapon, robbery, and robbery street strong-arm.

Varun Datta, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted of four counts of sexual assault, resisting an officer, and driving under the influence of liquor. He was also charged with shoplifting, trespassing, and battery.

Luz Brisseida Ramirez-Leal, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of cruelty towards a child.

Antonio Quintana-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of rape and illegal entry.

