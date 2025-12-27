A new 3D fighter jet survival roguelike is out now.Steam® WARHEAD CIRCUS, Launch Celebration: 15% OFF Sale Now Live

WARHEAD CIRCUS WARHEAD CIRCUS WARHEAD CIRCUS WARHEAD CIRCUS WARHEAD CIRCUS

TOKYO, 東京都, JAPAN, December 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feel the tension, dodge missiles, enjoy the thrill.

To celebrate the release, we are holding a 15% off sale

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3936260/WARHEAD_CIRCUS/

Sonic Powered Co., Ltd. has released WARHEAD CIRCUS on Steam® on Monday, December 15, 2025. To celebrate the launch, a 15% OFF sale is now live.

Sale Price：$8.99 ⇒ $7.64 (TAX inc.) Sale Period：14 days

There is also a promotional video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBMLd8XxGLo

What is WARHEAD CIRCUS

WARHEAD CIRCUS is a fighter jet survival roguelike set in space, where players pilot a fighter jet and fly freely, trying to survive as long as they can against the barrage of incoming missiles.

Evade to surviving longer

Perform Barrel Rolls by tilting the fighter and sharply maneuvering the nose — an effective evasive action. It consumes energy so players need to choose their timing wisely. Evade right at the edge of incoming missiles for an addictive rush. Players need to use evasive maneuvers to extend their survival as long as possible.

Feel the adrenaline of jumping straight into a boss fight

A unique feature is that the so-called “boss” is confronted immediately from the start.

Point the fighter at the boss, and it will automatically fire its machine guns.

By deliberately attacking the boss character, its attacks can be suppressed for a certain period of time allowing for upgrades to be obtained, allowing for enjoyable strategies that strengthen the plane and extend its survival time. Dodge and attack. Enjoy a thrilling, fast-paced experience unfolding in outer space.

For the latest game news, check out the Dig Up Indie official X (formerly Twitter)

Twitter：https://twitter.com/digup_pr

Product Information

Title: WARHEAD CIRCUS

Player: 1

Platform: Steam®

Genre: Fighter Jet Roguelike Survival

Price: USD $8.99

Release date: December 15, 2025 (JST)

Publisher: (C) 2025 Sonic Powered Co.,Ltd.

Product Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3936260/WARHEAD_CIRCUS/

