Kajima Breaks Japan’s Crowdfunding Record with $6M, “OPSODIS 1” Speaker, Debuting at CES 2026

"OPSODIS 1" Speaker

JAPAN, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kajima Corporation, one of Japan’s most established engineering and construction firms, today announced that “OPSODIS 1”, a compact 3D audio speaker featuring Kajima’s proprietary immersive sound technology, will make its global debut at CES 2026, taking place January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"OPSODIS 1" is a compact 3D audio speaker that features “OPSODIS®”, an immersive sound technology jointly developed by Kajima Corporation and the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom. In 2025, the product became a national crowdfunding phenomenon in Japan, raising approximately ¥920 million (about $6 million) from more than 12,700 supporters, setting the all-time funding record for a product development project led by a single Japanese company. The achievement also earned multiple awards across Japan for innovation and engineering excellence.

Its CES 2026 appearance marks a significant milestone, signaling Kajima’s first major step into the global consumer audio market. By leveraging expertise cultivated over decades through the design of concert halls and advanced acoustic research, Kajima aims to introduce a new standard of immersive listening to audiences worldwide.

3D sound speaker "OPSODIS 1"

Key Features of OPSODIS 1

OPSODIS 1 is a compact desktop 3D audio speaker designed to deliver an immersive listening experience in any environment. Its primary features include:

True 360-degree immersive audio powered by OPSODIS technology, delivering natural spatial sound without relying on room reflections.

Six-channel multi-amplifier architecture with a 3-way, six-speaker array for precise sound reproduction across all frequencies.

A compact form factor measuring 382 mm (W) × 70 mm (H) × 130 mm (D), optimized for desktop placement.

Multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth wireless, USB-C, optical digital input, and 3.5 mm analog.

Three listening modes (Narrow, Wide, and Simulated Stereo) tailored for different environments and content types.

Two color variations, available in black or silver.

"OPSODIS 1" https://www.kajima.co.jp/tech/kajima_group/opsodis1/en/

Objectives for Exhibiting at CES 2026

Expand global awareness of the OPSODIS 3D audio technology.

Engage potential business partners in North America and Europe.

Explore collaboration opportunities with consumer electronics, audio, and content companies.

Conduct market research to support global expansion.

Kajima aims to leverage its CES 2026 showcase to introduce the innovative sound experience of OPSODIS 1 to global audiences and contribute to the advancement of audio innovation worldwide.

Exhibit Details（JAPAN TECH 2026）

Exhibition: CES 2026

Dates: January 6–9, 2026 (U.S. Pacific Time)

Official Website: https://www.ces.tech/

Pavilion: JAPAN TECH (Official Japan Pavilion)

Exhibit Area: JAPAN TECH, Venetian Expo Level 1 “Eureka Park”

Booth Number: #61415

Venue Address: Venetian Expo, 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Special Campaign Site

To support the global launch of OPSODIS 1, Kajima plans to participate in an international crowdfunding campaign.

A pre-registration “Super Early Bird” campaign is now available for early supporters.

(The campaign is scheduled to end on January 31, 2026)

https://www.opsodis1-speaker.com/

About OPSODIS

OPSODIS is a 3D audio reproduction technology jointly developed by Kajima Corporation and the University of Southampton’s Institute of Sound and Vibration Research. The name derives from the acoustic theory term Optimal Source Distribution.

The system combines proprietary signal processing, including crosstalk cancellation, with a symmetrical speaker layout that places high-frequency drivers near the center axis. This configuration delivers a natural and precise three-dimensional sound field. Unlike conventional spatial audio systems that depend on wall or ceiling reflections, OPSODIS projects sound directly to the listener, recreating accurate spatial cues in all directions.

