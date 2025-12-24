Governor Hochul Issues Advisory Ahead of Snowstorm

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to exercise caution ahead of statewide snowfall set to impact areas across the State beginning Friday and continuing into Saturday morning. Areas across the Southern Tier could see four to six inches, while the Mid-Hudson region has the potential for up to eight inches. Western New York and the Finger Lakes region could see a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, making roads slick. With the Christmas holiday Thursday, those set to travel on Friday may wish to rearrange travel plans and if you must be on the road, leave yourself extra time between destinations and ensure your vehicle is packed with safety essentials.

“New York is no stranger to snow and cold weather, and given the Christmas holidays, it’s important to be extra prepared before getting on the road,” Governor Hochul said. “As always, I urge New Yorkers to monitor their local forecast, and text their county or borough name to our weather and emergency alerts system. Stay vigilant, drive slow if you need to travel and have a safe holiday weekend.”

In addition to preparing for rain and wind, New Yorkers should also prepare to protect against the dangers that can result from colder weather and winter activities. Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended. New Yorkers also should check out these Cold Weather tips from the Department of Health; additional tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning; information on the proper use of generators; and safe winter driving tips.

The New York State Department of Labor advises workers and employers to engage in extreme cold weather best practices such as:

Limit outdoor work, provide frequent breaks in warm areas and schedule outdoor work during the warmest times of the day.

Ensure access to clean drinking water.

Stay hydrated with warm beverages and avoid drinking caffeine.

Wear proper PPE, including at least three layers of clothing, gloves or mittens, thick socks, insulated footwear and a hat, hood or hard hat liner.

View more information on best practices for working in cold weather.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued, and New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,605 operators and supervisors available statewide. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew needed for the operation (plow, drainage, chipper, load and haul, cut and toss). All impacted residency locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations. Fleet mechanics in affected areas will be staffing all main residency locations 24/7 to perform repairs as needed to keep trucks on the road.

All available response equipment is ready to deploy. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1630 large plow trucks

343 large loaders

151 medium duty trucks with plow

36 large snow blowers

53 tow plows

Equipment Operator Instructors will be engaged in all areas receiving snowfall to perform plow operator training.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is ready to respond with 688 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

332 large and medium duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

64 loaders

127,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Drivers are reminded that Thruway snow plows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert emails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

New York’s utilities currently have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. Department staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

The New York State Police is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the Department of Transportation, the Thruway Authority, DEC, Parks, and our local partners as the expected weather moves into the state. Troopers and specialized units are ready and standing by across all regions to respond to any weather-related emergencies, assist motorists, and support local communities if conditions deteriorate.

Public safety is our priority, and we will continue to adjust staffing and resources as needed to protect the public throughout this weather event. In an emergency, call 911.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to high winds, heavy rainfall, and snow and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Hiking Safety

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS. While some waterways may appear frozen, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams during major storm events. Hikers are encouraged to check DEC’s webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorermobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The MTA is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to spread salt, clear platforms, and stairs where ice exists, keep signals, switches, and the third rail operating, remove any downed trees that may fall across tracks, and address any weather-related challenges during the storm. MTA Bridges and Tunnels advise motorists to use caution on snowy or icy roadways and to drive at reduced speeds.

Customers are encouraged to check the MTA app, TrainTime app, or mta.info for the latest service updates and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers are also encouraged to sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority monitors weather conditions across all its facilities. In the event of severe weather, the agency issues travel alerts and updates as needed via facility email alerts and on social media. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA Alerts, or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH, which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Winter Driving Safety Tips