Veteran’s health and confidence restored by VA wellness program

Empowering women Veterans through tailored wellness support

Army Veteran Audrey Barrett faced unexpected challenges after 14 years of service. She sustained injuries during her time in the military and after her service, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had major surgeries. It didn’t help that her life as a mom and graduate student in Pembroke Pines, Florida, was busy. Her health issues caused her to gain weight and lose confidence.

“I did put on a lot of weight, and it got to the point where I just wasn’t comfortable in that state anymore,” Barrett shared.

Barrett’s VA primary care provider referred her to Otmara Soberanes, the women’s wellness coach leading the Women’s Passport to Wellness program at the Miami VA Healthcare System. Women’s Passport to Wellness is a six-month program that empowers women Veterans to achieve their health goals. It offers personalized support and the flexibility of appointments through telehealth.

Barrett didn’t know it yet, but this program would be a life-changer.

Personalized support and real results

Barrett began meeting with Soberanes in October 2024.

“She would go over my food chart, coach me and help me pay attention to my meals,” Barrett said. “She takes everything into consideration—your lifestyle, habits and what’s really going on in your life. She truly cares about you as a person. Sometimes I’d end up venting, and she’d remind me it all matters; it’s all connected.”

For Barrett, the flexible virtual appointments through VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing app, fit perfectly between her daughter’s school day and her own classes. “The traffic to Miami is awful, so being able to meet virtually was so convenient.”

With compassionate support and accountability, Barrett made steady progress. “To date, I’ve lost 25 pounds. I want to do it the right way. Otmara’s support and everything I’ve learned has made all the difference.”

She also noticed improvements in her confidence, mental health and energy levels. “I struggled with depression, and Otmara reminds me to give myself grace and that it’s OK not to have it all together.”

Building healthy habits for life

Soberanes focuses on realistic and fun activities to help Veterans reach their health goals. She adapted fitness routines to address Barrett’s injuries, encouraging her to use resistance bands, a Fitbit, and safe workout videos.

“She always checks my goals for the week, whether it’s learning to rollerblade with my daughter or just doing a little more,” said Barrett.

Barrett’s advice for others is simple: “Try it. You don’t have to have everything together to start, and you’re not alone. With the right support, small steps add up. Give yourself some compassion and let someone help you along the way.”

Are you ready to start your own wellness journey? Ask your VA care team about their wellness resources or learn more about VA telehealth options at VA Telehealth Services.