Fisher House helps Veteran recover

Crystal Jackson, a medical professional and older sister, was out of state when she received an emergency call about her younger brother and Army Veteran, Cory Parrish. He experienced a seizure and sustained a neck fracture from falling at their home in Marina, California. At the time, Parrish was on a phone call with his partner, who was overseas, but had heard the fall and his difficulty breathing before the call disconnected. Unable to reach him again, the partner contacted a friend who went to the house and initiated contact with emergency responders.

By the time responders reached Parrish, he was unresponsive. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent emergency spinal surgery. As soon as she could, Jackson traveled to his bedside. The outlook was uncertain. When a second surgery was proposed, Jackson, relying on her own medical knowledge, hesitated.

Reflecting on the moment, Jackson shared, “You know, when it hits close to home and you’re in the medical profession, it’s not a good thing. Everything you learn and everything you practice or everything you hold dear to you, it goes out the window. Now it’s reality. So, when that occurred, this doctor was talking to my brother about this surgery, and all I can hear is 50-50.”

Although intubated, Parrish was fully aware of the gravity of the situation. He understood the risks, the urgency and the emotional toll it was taking on his sister. In that moment, he made the decision himself, nodding in agreement with the neurosurgeons. It was a quiet but powerful act of strength, showing not only his determination to fight, but also his desire to ease his sister’s burden.

Following the procedure, Jackson received a call letting her know the surgery had gone well—her brother could now feel and move. That second operation marked a turning point in his recovery. But the road ahead was difficult. Parrish was placed on a ventilator three times, needed surgery to help him breathe, and required both a feeding tube and a catheter. Each step brought new challenges, and the path to healing was long and uncertain. Still, he stayed focused on getting better and never wanted to place his struggles on others. His quiet strength, along with his sister’s constant support, helped them through the hardest moments as they began the long journey toward healing together.

When Parrish asked to transfer to VA Palo Alto health care for rehabilitation, Jackson was hesitant: He was stable, so moving him felt like a risk. But Parrish heard about the exceptional care at VA Palo Alto, especially the physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy programs, as well as the strong sense of community among fellow Veterans.

In addition to the clinical care Parrish was receiving, Jackson found support at the Fisher House, which played a vital role in their journey. Located just steps from the main hospital, the Fisher House allowed the siblings to stay close.

Parrish approached therapy with focus and determination, gradually rebuilding his strength. Through speech and physical therapy, he regained the ability to eat, speak and move, each milestone marking meaningful progress. Jackson became his primary caregiver, advocating for his needs and ensuring he received the care and support necessary for recovery. Their close bond, strengthened by shared perseverance, helped carry them through the most difficult moments.

Since leaving VA Palo Alto, the transition home has brought both relief and new challenges. But the strength Parrish built, and the unwavering support Jackson provided, continue to guide their journey forward.

Today, Parrish no longer needs the breathing tube, feeding tube or catheter that once supported him. He is now walking with assistance and making steady progress in his recovery from a spinal cord injury. With each step, he is proving that his path is no longer uncertain; it is moving forward.

For the siblings, the Fisher House was more than a place to stay, it was a vital source of strength, stability and comfort during one of the most trying times in their lives.

