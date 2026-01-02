From country tunes to heroics: Ashley Perkins’ lifesaving act

Lifesaving help never stops

On a Friday in early November, the soothing sounds of old country music filled the air at a local venue in Huntsville, Ark., as Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) social worker Ashley Perkins took to the stage, captivating the audience with her heartfelt performance. Little did Perkins know that her night would take a dramatic turn from the world of melodies to a lifesaving mission.

In the middle of a classic country tune, Perkins’ performance was abruptly interrupted by frantic shouts and the urgent call for someone to dial 911. Sensing the severity of the situation, she immediately sprang into action.

Instincts and training take over

“It was like something instinctual took over,” Perkins recalled. As an inpatient social worker at the VHSO, she had been thoroughly trained in CPR.

Rushing off stage, Perkins found a man lying on the ground, not breathing, showing no pulse, his face purple. Without hesitation, she took charge of the situation. Her familiarity with CPR protocols allowed her to commence chest compressions and direct rescue breaths with unwavering confidence.

“Thirty compressions, one breath every six seconds,” she murmured under her breath, methodically reinforcing the rhythm in her mind.

While Perkins maintained a steady rhythm of compressions, she directed another person to administer the breaths while another person felt for his pulse. “After delivering CPR for a short time, the man took a deep breath, and his pulse and color started to return,” Perkins shared. Soon after, emergency medical workers arrived at the scene. “Our CPR coordination efforts felt pretty seamless, even under pressure,” said Perkins. “We stayed focused on the task until the EMS units arrived.”

EMS swiftly loaded the man into the ambulance and transported him to a nearby airport, where he was air lifted to the nearest hospital. The man regained consciousness in the ambulance on his way to the airport, she learned. Thanks to her actions, she not only saved his life but highlighted the critical importance of CPR certification for everyone.

Reflecting on the event the following day, Perkins admitted it was a lot to process. “I never expected myself to jump into action like I did,” she confessed. “Being trained and confident in using CPR skills when needed is so important, because someone’s life and well-being is quite literally in your hands.” Perkins also gained a stronger respect for first responders, nurses and Mmedical providers. “You never think you’ll have to use these skills on a real person when you’re an average Joe. It’s much different from beating up a CPR mannequin.”

Perkins credits her preparedness to the comprehensive CPR training she received at VHSO. “Without my training, I wouldn’t have had the confidence to step in and help,” she admitted.

It’s a powerful reminder of the value that lifesaving skills hold, and how being prepared can make all the difference in moments of crisis. Her story is a testament that everyday people can save lives. Heroes can emerge where we least expect them—sometimes, even amidst the nostalgic notes of an old country song.